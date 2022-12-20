SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved Sheridan Fire-Rescue to hire three new firefighters, five votes in favor to one dissenting vote, after lengthy discussion on the matter Monday.
Fire Chief Gary Harnish presented SFR’s request to release five names from the Fire Civil Service Commission list from which to hire three individuals to add to the SFR team. Harnish said the need is great — several agency partnerships require minimum staffing of four firefighters to respond to each call. Harnish said he currently has the capability to schedule five firefighters per shift, making it so only one person can be absent from each team per shift, causing additional overtime and strain on firefighters.
Sheridan City councilors disagreed in conversation about adding the firefighters, with Councilor Steve Brantz telling Harnish he had not revealed the cost of the firefighters and noting he needed to be able to answer to his constituents. Brantz also said he wished he could say yes to everything, but as a councilor he cannot.
“Being on the city council’s a tough job,” Brantz said. “It’d be nice to say, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever you want, go for it,’ but we have to answer to the public.”
The salary for three firefighters is $210,000 plus benefits, Harnish said. SFR runs three shifts, therefore the need for one additional firefighter per shift.
Aaron Linden, who currently serves on the Fire Civil Service Commission, was in full support of hiring three firefighters, saying the conversation has been ongoing for years about the need for additional fire staff due to Sheridan’s population influx.
“It’s a great community, and we need to keep it that way,” Linden said, mentioning people move here for the high quality of life thanks to services like SFR. “One of the ways we do that is by providing safety, whether it’s from the police force or the fire department…it is one of those important factors that we have.”
Councilor Kristen Jennings said because initial conversations focused on SFR fire crews being overloaded due to picking up additional emergency response calls, the decision was rushed and she wanted to ensure the hiring of firefighters didn’t mean new staff was “sitting around waiting for a new fire station to be built,” although she voiced support for the three hires.
“I feel like as we had these conversations, the argument was that when the EMS service issue got resolved, that would take a lot of pressure off the fire department,” Jennings said. “My belief here is that as we move forward with this tonight, it feels very rushed because we’re hearing there’s a lot of stress on the fire department and the firefighters and we’re dealing with issues of people needing to be out for whatever reason, so in my opinion it does feel very rushed that we were anticipating the EMS issue being resolved would take a lot of the pressure off.”
Councilor Clint Beaver said the conversation should be reviewed in context of a strategic plan rather than a singled-out decision.
Harnish said the decline in fire response assistance dates back to 1997, when additional crews were available outside of SFR with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and Sheridan County staffing additional, 24-hour crews. Since that time, the Sheridan VA no longer staffs a fire response crew, and Sheridan County fire response depends on volunteers.
Harnish said the urgency with the decision coming before city council now is because training for the firefighters will occur through a statewide fire training academy starting Feb. 27, 2023. Hiring takes at least a month, Harnish said, and training at the academy lasts 10 weeks, therefore putting new hires out to late May or early June before they can actually begin working on a team.
Additionally, five members of the current team are eligible to retire, with four additional firefighters becoming eligible in 2027.
“We’re at a point where we need to start adding these firefighters not only for the needs of the community, but so we have a chance to pass some knowledge to them about the oddities of Sheridan, things you need to know to be efficient and effective here,” Harnish said. “We need this time.”
Council and staff have recently talked about adding a second station to aid in improving response times and catering to the needs of the growing community, which Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said he is starting immediately with looking to for space to house the new facility by 2027, either with land or infrastructure trades with others in the community. Staff will be needed for that space, too, it’s “just a matter of time,” Harnish said. McRae said if there is a delay in building the physical building, SFR can add additional staffing to run two shifts independently from one another but from the current fire house.
McRae said the conversation wouldn’t exist this evening if funding from the SAFER grant — Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency — had come through. Harnish said SFR was not eligible for the funding this round but would like to reapply.
The SAFER grant is a three-year grant that assists fire departments by paying a portion of the salaries and benefits of new hires, The Sheridan Press previously reported. The grant would have covered a portion of the salaries and benefits for three new hires in the coming fiscal year.
For the first two years of the grant, SAFER would cover 75% of each employee’s expenses with the city paying 25%. For the third year, SAFER will cover 35% of the costs with the city paying 65%. Starting in the fourth year, the city will cover 100% of the employee’s expenses.
