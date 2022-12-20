SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved Sheridan Fire-Rescue to hire three new firefighters, five votes in favor to one dissenting vote, after lengthy discussion on the matter Monday.

Fire Chief Gary Harnish presented SFR’s request to release five names from the Fire Civil Service Commission list from which to hire three individuals to add to the SFR team. Harnish said the need is great — several agency partnerships require minimum staffing of four firefighters to respond to each call. Harnish said he currently has the capability to schedule five firefighters per shift, making it so only one person can be absent from each team per shift, causing additional overtime and strain on firefighters.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you