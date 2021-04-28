SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation signed by Gov. Mark Gordon last month took the first step toward providing state funding for some long unfunded mandates for counties: indigent burials and cremations.
But the financial help provided, while appreciated, won’t cover the full cost of cremations for county residents who die without known family members or money, according to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller.
“Really, it’s not going to pay all our expenses on this particular issue,” Obermueller said. “It’s helpful, but we are still going to have to put money into it.”
Under Enrolled Act 21, funding for the state’s indigent burial program will be collected through a $5 surcharge attached to each copy of a death certificate issued in Wyoming. The Legislative Service Office anticipates the state collecting approximately $181,000 each year.
The $181,000 will be split between two indigent burial programs, according to Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne. One half will go to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, which is required by state statute to pay for burial or cremation for any indigent person who receives aid under the Personal Opportunities With Employment Responsibilities program, supplemental security income or Medicaid.
The remaining $90,500 will be distributed by DFS to the counties. Counties will be reimbursed up to $1,500 for each burial and cremation under the new statute. If the legislative appropriation is insufficient to reimburse all county requests, the dollars will be distributed to the counties relative to their number of requests, Zwonitzer said.
If counties are reimbursed at the full $1,500 amount per burial, the $90,500 will go fast — it will fund roughly 60 burials or cremations or 2.6 burials or cremations per county. Zwonitzer said some counties — for example, those with cemetery plots already set aside for indigent burials — would not need to be reimbursed at the full level.
On the other hand, Sheridan County will likely pursue the full reimbursement per cremation, Obermueller said. Even then, the county’s costs won’t be covered. Cost for a cremation in Sheridan County is currently $2,295, Obermueller said, so even if the county is reimbursed at the full $1,500 per indigent, they will have to cover the remaining 35% of the costs of each cremation themselves.
Sheridan County has had 12 indigent cremations so far in fiscal year 2021 and generally averages around 15, Obermueller said. At the $2,295 price point, the county pays $34,425 for 15 cremations. If reimbursed for all burials at the $1,500 level, the county would receive $22,500 for 15 cremations and would pay the remaining $11,925 themselves.
The county pays for indigent cremations out of its general fund, according to Obermueller. Occasionally, the county can use any remaining assets of the indigent person — bank accounts, vehicles etc. — to help fund his or her cremation, Obermueller said. But around 50% of the time, the county has to fully fund cremations themselves.
Zwonitzer said the $1,500 reimbursement to counties was “a shot in the dark” based on information from the Wyoming County Commissioners Association on what counties spent per indigent burial/cremation. He said the Legislature would consider raising the amount in a future session if counties’ expenses aren’t being fully covered.
While Obermueller said the new statute won’t cover all of the county’s indigent burial costs, she said she was grateful for another change to the statute listing cremation as an alternative to burials. The county has long preferred cremation to burial because it is more cost-effective, Obermueller said.
“That is the best part of the statute in my mind,” Obermueller said. “We’ve been doing indigent cremations for years, but it is nice to see it included in statute now.”
Enrolled Act 21 was signed into law after a similar measure was proposed and passed by the Legislature in a budget amendment during the 2020 legislative session. But Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed the measure and encouraged members to bring a standalone bill to avoid legislating in the budget.