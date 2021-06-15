SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials might have found the right receipt to help the school district’s lunch program provide fresher and healthier choices, with a new “Ranch to School” program netting 17 beef cattle donated or purchased at a discount.
SCSD2 officials announced the new initiative in April, with the goal of working with local ranchers to help supply some of the 9,000 pounds of ground beef used by the school district each year, with participating ranchers being asked to either donate a cull cow or SCSD2 buying cattle for 60 cents per pound or less.
According to district officials, 18 cattle would help provide the 1,000 pounds of beef used each month by SCSD2 in its meal program. And, at the district’s board of trustee meeting Monday, Cyndi Magee, human resources director, said the district had already received a commitment for 17 animals.
“We’re so happy,” Magee said. “This allows us to give our students healthier meals. It also allows us to educate our students.”
As part of the program, those donating will have their names listed on school banners for one month per cow and be invited to speak to students about the local ranching industry.
Trustee Wayne Schatz said he hoped the lessons created to help teach students included more than just about ranchers.
“I think that processing is important, too,” he said.
“I’ll write that down,” Magee said of the suggestion.
Other board members also expressed their pleasure over the success of the program.
“I’m really excited about this, that you’re making it happen,” said Arin Waddle, the board’s vice chair.
“It just demonstrates the generosity of the community we live in,” added Trustee Ed Fessler.
The Ranch to School initiative will allow the SCSD2 to supplement or replace ground beef products of potentially lesser quality purchased through food vendors or obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s commodity programs.
It will also help the district’s bottom line somewhat, with the school district set to spend more than $820,000 on its food service program for the current 2020-21 school year and Western Heritage Meat Company giving the district a discounted rate on processing to keep the cost of local beef very competitive.
“Our children will benefit the most,” Waddle said.
Processing of the donated cattle will be completed July 20.
While celebrating the initial success of the new program at Monday’s meeting, Magee said district officials have already set three dates throughout the upcoming 2021-22 school year to receive additional donations or agreements to purchase cattle at a discount.
“We’re so excited,” she said. “We already have people who are committed to ongoing donations.”
For more information or to participate in SCSD2’s Ranch to School program, contact Molly Pecukonis, the district’s food service director, via email at molly.pecukonis@scsd2.com or by calling 307-674-7405, extension 5003.