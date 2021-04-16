SHERIDAN — Students at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School are exploring their futures outside the bounds of the traditional classroom, thanks to a new internship program launched this spring.
More than a dozen students from the school, part of Sheridan County School District 2, are now taking part in the program established prior to the start of the fourth quarter of the current 2020-21 school year.
“We had our first discussions just 10 days before the start of the fourth quarter,” said Robert Winn, the transition coordinator at Schiffer. “It’s that new.”
After a brainstorming session, school officials surveyed students about the need for a new program that would provide them exposure to career opportunities outside the classroom. With the returned responses in overwhelming favor of the idea, an internship program to promote both summer and post secondary employment opportunities was born.
Quickly, in collaboration with Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, participating students were matched with employers in career fields they deemed desirable. That included such local businesses as Lee Metal Works, Fremont Toyota, Valley Motor Honda, Hammer Chevrolet, Summit Nazarne and Woodland Park Elementary.
In addition to the students working off campus, a handful of others are participating in career training on-campus through Sheridan College. That includes enrolling in the college’s nursing program and a seven to eight week computer coding course tailored to their specific skills.
Winn said students work at their internship sites Monday through Thursday of each week, checking back in with Schiffer instructors on what they’ve learned each Friday. Students don’t receive financial compensation but do get class credit for their participation in the program.
“We also check in with the employers,” he said. “We really want it to succeed.”
It seems to be doing just that.
“I just see the level of excitement in our students,” added Mike Swan, principal at the collaborative high school. “It gives them exposure to possible careers they might want to do down the road.
“We want to prepare them for year 13,” he said. “I think it’s been a great opportunity for the students involved. It’s a win-win all the way around.”
Connor O’Leary, a junior at Schiffer, agrees.
“I think it’s fun,” said O’Leary, who currently interns at Lee Metal Works in Sheridan. “I think other students should try it.”
According to O’Leary, he works at Lee Metal Works about eight hours a week “tearing stuff apart” and learning about HVAC systems. More importantly, it’s given him a better idea of what he might want to do after graduating from high school.
“I was going to go into the military, the Coast Guard,” he said. “It definitely helps determine whether I want to go into the military or not.”
With his senior year still ahead of him, O’Leary added he hopes to participate in the internship program again next year and even return to Lee Metal Works to further explore that career field.
“I like it,” he said. “I think it’s good to learn about what’s out there and see what comes after college.”
The program has proven to be such a success for O’Leary and other participating students that Winn and Swan said the program might not be offered next spring but be part of the school’s offerings for the entire school year.
“I’ve already started a list (for fall),” Winn said. “This has been a great opportunity for the kids to do something outside the traditional classroom.