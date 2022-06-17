CLEARMONT — After four years away, Chris Schock is back in the mayoral seat in Clearmont.
Schock was elected to the role during a May 3 town election and took office June 1. He previously served as mayor from 2014 through 2018, and was the only candidate in the 2022 election.
In addition to his mayoral seat, Schock serves as the Sheridan County School District 3 board treasurer. In 2018, he ran for a seat on the Sheridan County Commission and as an independent candidate for Wyoming House District 40 against Republican challenger Richard Tass. He lost both races.
Schock served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years and retired as a master sergeant.
Describing his leadership style, Schock said he was a “no-frills type of person.”
“During the meetings, I get in there and get things done,” Schock said. “If a meeting goes over 30 minutes, that probably means something major is happening.”
Schock said he was proud of all he had accomplished for the town during his previous term. He helped replace water lines, reclaimed and closed the landfill and had a quiet zone created in the town limits, he said.
Schock hopes to continue his water line replacement work in his new term and install a raw water system in town so residents can irrigate their yards. He said he hoped to use one-time federal and state COVID-19 funding to fund some of these capital construction projects.
“That’s one-time money we’re never going to see again,” Schock said. “So we better use it wisely.”
Schock also hopes to encourage housing development in the town, with the goal of helping Clearmont become a “bedroom community” of Sheridan, Buffalo and Gillette.
“I think we’re an ideal place where people could live, and commute from, as those larger communities have less and less housing available,” Schock said. “That’s something I want to work toward.”
Schock did not run for a second term as mayor in 2018, due to his county commission and legislative campaigns, so he encouraged his friend, and Sheridan County School District 3 business manager, Greg Rohrer to run for mayor. Rohrer served one term, and his last day in office was May 31.
Rohrer noted his term was plagued by unprecedented and unexpected financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, many of his goals — from building a senior center to installing a splash pad for local kids to providing benefits for the town’s two employees — remained unrealized as the town’s budget tightened.
Still, Rohrer was there in times of crisis, such as when awater main burst in the summer of 2021. Hundreds of feet of pipe were replaced in a matter of weeks thanks to the efforts of Rohrer and local legislators who appealed to the State Loan and Investment Board for grant funding for the critical project.
“We were able to get that whole thing resolved pretty quickly and efficiently, for the sake of everybody in the town,” Rohrer said. “I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to, but I like to think I was there for the things that mattered.”
Rohrer said it had been difficult to balance his mayoral work, which took an average of 20 hours a week, with his full time job. Despite that, he said he enjoyed many aspects of being mayor and would consider doing it again post-retirement.
“The mayor job got me out in the community, and I got to know the community members better,” Rohrer said. “After the water main broke, I was walking around town every day knocking on doors and updating folks. Before then, if somebody didn’t come into the school, I probably didn’t know who they were. The mayor job definitely got me out of my comfort zone and into the community, and I’d definitely consider doing it again if I had fewer responsibilities.”
In addition to Schock being elected as mayor, Anna Switzer and Jennifer Betz were both reelected to four-year town council terms during the May 3 town election.