SHERIDAN — Elizabeth “Liz” Shafer joined the ranks of the Sheridan Police Department during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.
Shafer worked with the SPD as a dispatcher, said SPD Chief Travis Koltiska, before becoming a uniformed police officer with the department. Although working as a dispatch technician was certainly a meaningful position, Shafer said she decided to make the switch from dispatch to patrol because she hopes to make a larger, more personal impact on the community.
“I have more to offer,” the new officer said.
Shafer was the second female SPD officer sworn in this fall; she and Elizabeth Choate, who was sworn in Oct. 29, are the first women to join the department’s uniformed staff since 2016. Choate attended Shafer’s swearing-in ceremony and giddily snapped photos of her new coworker.
Although women make up approximately 60% of civilian law enforcement support staff, less than 13% of sworn law enforcement officers in the U.S. are women, according to the most recent data collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The percentage drops even lower in smaller communities, with an average of about 9% female officers in communities of between 10,000 and 24,999 residents.
SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said the department is aware of the need for diversity among its ranks. Although Ringley explained SPD recruits new officers based on character rather than characteristics like race or gender and training standards remain the same regardless of the cadet, they did post positions on job websites targeting minorities, including women.
Shafer said she feels quite at home in the department. It’s not a boy’s club, Shafer explained, and other officers have been eager to help her succeed, if a little protective.
“I do not feel as if I’m coming in as an unequal [officer],” Shafer said.
Shafer arrived in Sheridan after a seven-year career as a music teacher in Maryland.
“We found our piano player for the employee recognition party,” Koltiska joked as he explained Shafer’s musical accomplishments.
During the swearing-in ceremony, Shafer recited the law enforcement oath, promising to uphold the Constitution and protect the Sheridan community. Shafer’s husband, Kaz Kawasaki, pinned the new officer’s badge to her chest.
City officials lauded Shafer’s efforts in training. Koltiska mentioned her quick progression and determination. Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said Shafer established herself as a talented applicant early in the interview process.
“I look forward to seeing what you do in the department and the city,” McRae said.
Ultimately, Koltiska anticipated new additions to the SPD this year will make for a strong, well-staffed department, despite nationwide law enforcement staffing shortages in recent months.
“We are surrounding ourselves with great-minded individuals…” Koltiska said. “It’s a great time to be at the Sheridan Police Department.”