SHERIDAN — In addition to in office services, Bighorn National Forest officials are now offering Christmas trees permits online through Recreation.gov.
“Adding Christmas tree permits to an online platform provides people with more options when purchasing their permit,” said Andrew Johnson, Bighorn National Forest supervisor. “This will make it easier for families to enjoy the age-old tradition of harvesting a Christmas tree.”
There are a few things to remember while looking for the perfect tree. Bighorn Christmas tree permits are valid only for trees on land managed by the Bighorn National Forest. A maximum of five permits is allowed per individual. Each permit is good for one tree up to 10-feet tall. For trees greater than 10-feet tall, an additional permit is required.
Most of the Bighorn National Forest is open to Christmas tree cutting. However, trees cannot be cut in Cloud Peak Wilderness, within 300 feet of cabins, lodges, resorts, campgrounds, picnic grounds and administrative sites such as ranger stations, or within 100 feet of state highways. Trees can be cut next to forest roads.
To purchase online, visit Recreation.gov. Search for Bighorn Christmas tree permits. After making payment, online purchasers must print a copy of the permit purchased and bring it with them when harvesting their tree and transporting it off forest.
You can also visit one of our district offices in Sheridan, Buffalo and Greybull to purchase a permit. Please call ahead before your visit, some of our offices offer curbside services.
Cutting a Christmas Tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated strands of small-diameter trees.
For more information on Christmas tree permits, visit the Bighorn’s website at fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/passes-permits/forestproducts.