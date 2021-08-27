SHERIDAN — When driving through Sheridan’s downtown, most drivers and passengers look around. They see people walking and shopping. They peek at restaurant and café outdoor seating, searching for friends they recognize. If a portion of a street or sidewalk is closed, they wonder about the activity and sometimes even park and explore the festival or farmers market underway.
Those feelings of vibrancy, community and shared experiences sit at the center of Christer Johansson’s vision for the historic Cady building located at the intersection of Main Street and Alger Street.
He purchased the building in June 2020 as part of a search for office space for his company, Protelo, which utilizes technology to help businesses achieve greater efficiencies or solve challenges. The business has some employees here, as well as a larger office in California, but Johansson hopes to grow the company in Sheridan, in part by partnering with Sheridan College and developing apprenticeships that could create a pipeline of prospective employees.
“You know how they say you do stupid things when you fall in love,” Johansson said. “Well, I fell in love with this building.”
The Cady building has a rich history dating back to 1893, but as with most older buildings, that history comes with challenges. While some prior owners had put work into the space, in order to create a space that isn’t only useable, but that shines and creates a focal point in Sheridan’s downtown, Johansson has begun the process of shoring up the building’s future.
A history of place
The property known simply as the Cady Building to most has an elaborate history. Built in 1893, by H.F. Cady of Omaha, Nebraska, the massive stone building used to include a third story, which housed the Cady Opera House. But the third floor burned down in 1906 and was never rebuilt.
Since then, the property has entertained a number of businesses, including a hotel, grocery store, post office, offices and restaurants.
Most recently, it housed Shabby Shack Eatery and Catering as a centerpiece, as well as Powers Land Brokerage and Sheridan Longarm. Today, though, the inside of the building is unrecognizable as Johansson’s vision for the space begins to take shape.
Immediate updates
Shortly after Johansson purchased the Cady building, he started working to have plans drawn for what could eventually be a hub in Sheridan’s downtown.
Over the next year and a half, his focus will remain on remodeling the first and second floors of the property.
At the heart of that space will be Spruce, a new restaurant concept from Heather and Travis Sorenson announced earlier this summer. The restaurant space will look vastly different from prior iterations of eateries that have called the Cady home. The new space, along with a new, state-of-the-art kitchen, will serve as the centerpiece of the Cady for the foreseeable future.
In addition to the restaurant, Johansson and his team will also work to remodel and update the space utilized by Powers Land Brokerage and the retail space formerly used by Sheridan Longarm, which closed during the pandemic.
But plans for the Cady building — or the area surrounding it — don’t stop there.
Vision for community
As Johansson developed plans for the Cady building, his dreams continued to grow in scale. With his excitement about the project, many would think he has worked in commercial real estate and development for years, but that’s not the case. He said he simply wants to help Sheridan’s Main Street thrive.
Johansson, while born in Sweden, makes clear he is American — and proud of it. He has owned property in Sheridan County since 2006, and has lived full time in the area since 2013. He discovered Sheridan through his wife, Gina, who has longtime family connections to the area, and their daughters graduated from Big Horn High School.
So as Johansson’s ideas for the Cady building grew, so did the footprint and the plans.
Johansson now also owns the properties east and north of the Cady, too. Those spaces include a small apartment, the current space utilized by Las Delicias, a space formerly utilized by a chiropractor, the former building utilized by A Plus Plumbers, the building utilized by Novus Glass and the gravel parking area behind those buildings.
While his immediate goal is to finish the first floor of the Cady building, he also intends to create office spaces for his own company on the second floor, then — eventually — rebuild the third floor of the Cady, which would feature living spaces, and potentially a fourth floor, which could feature outdoor space for tenants of the building and a rooftop restaurant.
Those plans, though, depend largely on construction costs, which have skyrocketed in recent months. In preparation for the upward build, part of the work on the Cady building includes installation of steel beams that will allow the building to carry the weight of additional stories. Work on that effort is currently underway and downtown visitors will soon see cranes lifting the beams into the air and lowering them through the Cady’s roof.
Beyond the Cady itself, Johansson also hopes to create a similar, masonry-styled, multi-story building where Las Delicias is now. That space could still include a restaurant on the first floor, then offices or living spaces above. Dreams for the properties also include an additional building north of the Cady, renovations and improvements to the properties where A Plus and Novus Glass existed for years and additional parking, potentially underground, where the gravel space exists between the buildings now owned by Johansson.
Johansson said he’s also had conversations with the city about realigning Alger Street, primarily to eliminate the jog in the right-of-way that currently exists across Main Street, and to expand sidewalk space on Alger and Main streets.
While the finished product may be years off, and Johansson admits the third and fourth-story additions — as well as other pieces of his plans — might be out of reach, he hopes the work already underway on the Cady building will not only reinforce the future of the building itself, but the vibrant future of downtown Sheridan as well.