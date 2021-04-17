SHERIDAN — While Nick and Jessica Bohnsack have long discussed owning their own business, he hadn’t envisioned a bookstore and neither envisioned the process happening so quickly.
About eight weeks ago, Jessica Bohnsack had mentioned to somebody that when Robby and John Smith retired, she’d be interested in buying Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery. As it turned out, the Smiths were doing just that, and within a day or two the Bohnsacks met with the Smiths and the process of buying Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery began for the young couple.
“I figured it would be a couple of years, but it was the next day,” Jessica Bohnsack said. “For me, it was a chance to follow the path that was out in front of me. If it worked, it worked. If not, it wasn’t meant to be.
“I didn’t want to force anything, but I didn’t want to not try and not work for it,” she added.
Nick Bohnsack said he and his wife had often talked about ideas for businesses, and while both are avid readers, neither had envisioned a bookstore in their futures.
“It took me awhile to get my mind wrapped around it, but I hit the point where we know we need to do what others aren’t doing,” Nick Bohnsack said. “We need to change the landscape a little bit, so as those ideas formulated and it gained momentum, I got excited.
“I think that’s our challenge going forward, redefining and rebranding what bookstores are and creating a more modern destination style store,” he added.
The Bohnsacks will have the opportunity to start with a blank slate, of sorts, as the shop will move farther north on Main Street to make room for another business moving into the longtime home of Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery near Main Street and Grinnell Plaza.
The downtown location has closed and the process to begin moving remaining inventory has already begun.
In the meantime, the new location of the bookstore business — the former Cosner Construction Co. shop set back from Main Street across from Dairy Queen — is getting a few updates to prepare for its new residents.
The new location, while outside the core of downtown, offers dedicated parking and room to grow.
Jessica Bohnsack said she’s excited for the transition into the new location, and while it may not offer the same amount of foot traffic as the former location at Grinnell Plaza and Main Street, she’s used to operating a business outside core shopping centers.
She has worked for more than 20 years at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping, and for 15 years has been retail manager.
“That is a strength of mine, though, creating an experience people will seek out,” Jessica Bohnsack said.
While the ideas are in the early stages, the Bohnsacks said they have many concepts they hope to develop and implement in the new shop, including helping to support microbusinesses who may be seeking shelf space for some of their products.
Over the next couple of months, the Bohnsacks will complete the move into the new location, receive additional inventory and Jessica Bohnsack will phase out of her role at Landon’s. Nick Bohnsack will continue his full-time job working for the railroad.
The couple hopes to reopen the bookstore June 1, but noted some of the work on the new location may require more time.
“There is a lot of pressure to get a lot done,” Jessica Bohnsack said.
Both noted, though, the sense of fulfillment they will share in re-establishing the business and continuing its growth for years to come.