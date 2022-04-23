DECKER, Mont. — Once the weather warms, the new owners of the Tongue River Reservoir Marina are planning longer hours and are stocking their shelves with all the things they’d want for a day at the lake.
“We love the lake,” said Laurie Bogers, who along with her husband Ryan Bogers, purchased the Marina in December. “We just really enjoy being out here, and I think last summer we were here every weekend.”
The Marina carries beer, live bait and minnows, ice, gas and grab-and-go grill foods. The Bogers have expanded the store with bigger shelving to stock Made in Montana merchandise and will have a Pepsi fountain machine.
“We’re down here so much that we tried to use that experience in stocking our store. When we’re camping and forget something, that’s what is on our shelves,” Bogers said. “We thought, ‘What would we go to the Marina for and expect to find?’”
Bogers said so far, the Marina has been open for minimal hours depending on weather but the owners hope to be open seven days a week by summer season.
“We hope to start being open Thursday, Friday and Saturday in May, and after Mother’s Day we are hoping to be open seven days a week,” Bogers said.
All camping reservations at the reservoir are made through Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, according to Park Manager Raymond Schell. The season picks up, depending on the weather, in mid-May, he said.
“If the weather was nice now, we’d be having campers, but it hasn’t really been nice enough for that,” he said.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks usually turns on power and the fish cleaning stations in the first week of May, and reservations begin May 20.
“We have everything up and functioning by then,” he said. “We really get into full season by Memorial Day, and there’s always a lot happening through Fourth of July, with free fishing day and Father’s Day in June.”
Tongue River Reservoir State Park features a 12-mile long reservoir situated among scenic red shale, juniper canyons and the open prairies of southeastern Montana, according to the state of Montana. Numerous state record fish have been pulled from the reservoir, although Schell said fishing has been challenging in recent years. He’s hopeful for a good year this year.
“Fishing hasn’t been the best the last couple years, but we are hoping for a good year. It is just great to be out on a boat either way,” Schell said. “My wife and I do try to take our own canoe out when we can.”
The reservoir is a beautiful place, he said, and birds have started to return for the summer.
“We’re starting to see an osprey or two, and the migratory birds are passing through. We have seen a few spring songbirds,” he said. “The same thing with seeing antelope and deer in the hills. It is a beautiful place to come watch wildlife, and it is a great place for people to come have reunions, create experiences and memories.”
Schell said he’s been at the park for five years, and saw a definite uptick in visitors after the 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns. Visitors decreased slightly, but were still above previous years, in 2021, and he expects another busy summer.
Bogers said the Marina also offers dry storage space for rent for boat or camper parking. They also have boat, kayak and paddle board rentals, and do a propane exchange with the hope of a filling station later this summer. She said she hopes to have live bands perform at the reservoir at least once a month alongside a community dinner of a steak feed or a seafood boil.
“Last summer, things really came together and we were ready to take on the Marina this summer,” she said. “It really made sense for us to step in this direction.”
Schell said he is also looking forward the summer season with the new owners.
“We are excited about the new owners,” Schell said. “They have really put a lot of effort into making this business work for them, and we are glad to work with them.”