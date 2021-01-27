SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department is taking to the streets with three new patrol vehicles.
The arrival of new Dodge Durangos is part of normal vehicle turnover in the police department, Lt. Tom Ringley said. The Durangos replace Dodge Chargers that first arrived in the department between 2010 and 2012. The department tries to replace vehicles after eight years and 80,000 miles, Ringley said.
“What affects our vehicles a lot is the number of hours on them,” Ringley said. “Given our climate, there are many hours where the wheels aren’t rolling, but the engine is still running. And that takes its toll after a while.”
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the vehicle replacement was part of a normal cycle that allowed the city to maximize its assets.
“As in any household, there’s a sweet spot where you need to switch out your vehicles in order to get the best life and cost efficiency,” McRae said. “The same applies to our police vehicles.”
The Durangos were selected based on a variety of factors including price, capability, clearance and all-wheel drive, Ringley said.
“They don’t need to be fast, but they need to be capable,” Ringley said. “The reason we went for SUV’s instead of cars is that, given our climate, there are times when we need to travel through a lot of ice and snow.”
The vehicles were purchased with General Purpose Excise Tax dollars for $31,600 apiece at Sheridan Motor, Ringley said. BearCom in Evans, Colorado, outfitted the vehicles with the necessary equipment — including overhead lights, sirens, radios and a vehicle camera system — for $15,000 per car.
In comparison, the old Chargers cost roughly $26,000 apiece with an $11,000 outfitting expense, Ringley said.
With a total cost of $139,800, the vehicles were a major investment for the police department, Ringley said. But they will also play a major role in keeping the community safe for years to come.
“All of our vehicles are an important investment because they allow us to keep our community safe and provide a reliable means to respond to 911 calls,” Ringley said. “If we can’t arrive safely at an emergency, we aren’t much good to anybody.”