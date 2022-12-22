5-11-21 Brookmine1.jpg

The completion of Ramaco Carbon’s iCAM research facility, currently scheduled for early July, will pave the way for the opening of Ramaco’s Brook Mine. The mine is expected to begin operation as early as this fall, according to Ramaco CEO Randall Atkins.

 Courtesy photo | Liz Brimmer

SHERIDAN — Ramaco Resources, Inc. formed the Ramaco Foundation, a philanthropic organization that will invest in the regions where its employees work in West Virginia, Virginia, and Wyoming through grant-making and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.

As part of its launch, the foundation has awarded grants worth $100,000 to organizations fighting childhood hunger in Wyoming, and supporting education and workforce development in West Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you