SHERIDAN — A yearlong community effort came to an end Tuesday with the Sheridan County commissioners’ approval of a new historic preservation plan.
The plan is the first major project of the recently revitalized Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission, which was formed in 1993 and relaunched in 2019 after several years of inactivity.
Prior to the approval of the final plan Tuesday, Sheridan County commissioners expressed their thanks for the work of the historic preservation commission and said they were excited to see what the group accomplishes next.
“You’ve given legitimacy to a thing (the commission) that’s been around for a long time, but it’s never really worked like it should,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “I appreciate your effort and the effort of all the other board members. I’ve read it all, and I think it’s really good.”
Preservation Commission chair Kristen Campbell and treasurer Christine Varah said the document will be used to guide future preservation projects in the county.
“It really outlines how we, as a commission, will approach the historic preservation projects we encounter,” Campbell said.
The document’s completion also allows the commission to be recognized as a “certified local government.” This in turn qualifies the commission for grants and other funding opportunities previously unavailable, Campbell said.
The historic preservation plan project launched in January 2021, and included multiple opportunities for public comment and feedback throughout the process, Campbell said.The contents of the plan were heavily impacted by community input collected during the summer of 2021. A total of 176 county residents and 21 visitors completed a seven-question survey at events like 3rd Thursdays and Dayton Days, Campbell said.
The commission released a draft version of the document in November, but the commission felt that version of the document, which was prepared by engineering and design firm Cushing Terrell of Billings, Montana, did not adequately represent the feedback received during the public comment process.
“The original draft came out, and we didn’t feel like it captured what the public wanted for historic preservation in the community, or what the historic preservation commission wanted,” Campbell said. “So we went back to the drawing board and, as a commission, we made the changes we wanted to see. One of the major changes is the objectives. We pulled those original objectives out and made them a lot more clear and concise and more tailored to what the community said they wanted in their surveys.”
Among the objectives listed in the final historic preservation plan are: promoting public awareness of historic preservation; enhancing funding opportunities and financial incentives for historic preservation projects; prioritizing inclusion within Sheridan County’s historic preservation program; strengthening partnerships with existing local, regional and national organizations; providing appropriate guidance to elected and appointed officials when making development decisions that could affect the county’s heritage; and strengthening the existing historic preservation programs.
All of the projects the commission is working on right now meets one or more of these goals, Campbell said. Among other things, the commission is completing a National Register of Historic Places nomination for First Congregational United Church of Christ, and reviewing several other nominations from private Sheridan County landowners, Campbell said.
The group is also working with the Sheridan County Commission and the Wyoming Department of Transportation on a memorandum of understanding regarding maintenance and preservation of the Tongue River Bridge, which dates back to the early 1900s, Campbell said.
Campbell noted historic preservation was a team effort and expressed thanks for the county commissioners and for the general public who had provided feedback throughout the preservation plan process.
“I think what really contributed to our success in being reinstated as a preservation commission wasn’t just our board, but it was the public support and the support of the county commissioners, because its clear historic preservation is important to all of the stakeholders here in Sheridan County,” Campbell said.
The final historic preservation plan is available for review at sheridancounty.com.