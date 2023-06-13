SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council is set to vote on a new bar and grill liquor license award process that aims to make the process more transparent and consistent.

A proposed resolution, Resolution 27-23, provides five review criteria for the bar and grill liquor license award process. The five criteria are staffing, location and improvements, business plan, entertainment and timeline to open to the public.

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

