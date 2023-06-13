Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.