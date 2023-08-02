BANNER — The inaugural year for a nine week-long American Indian Student Interpretive Ranger Program culminated in an interactive presentation on Crow Tribe history Tuesday at Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site.

The program was formed through a collaborative effort between Fort Phil Kearny, the Bozeman Trail Association, the U.S. Forest Service and the Wyoming Council for the Humanities and gives two Native American students the opportunity to become certified interpretive guides. They then spend the summer educating visitors at Fort Phil Kearny and the Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmark about the sites. The students receive National Association of Interpretation certification training, a weekly stipend, housing, tribal mentors and hands-on job experience.

