BANNER — The inaugural year for a nine week-long American Indian Student Interpretive Ranger Program culminated in an interactive presentation on Crow Tribe history Tuesday at Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site.
The program was formed through a collaborative effort between Fort Phil Kearny, the Bozeman Trail Association, the U.S. Forest Service and the Wyoming Council for the Humanities and gives two Native American students the opportunity to become certified interpretive guides. They then spend the summer educating visitors at Fort Phil Kearny and the Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmark about the sites. The students receive National Association of Interpretation certification training, a weekly stipend, housing, tribal mentors and hands-on job experience.
Tuesday’s Apsáalooke History event — Apsáalooke is the Crow word for the tribe’s name and language — was hosted by Jacob Brien, a participant in the ranger program earning a degree in Crow studies at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, Montana, and a degree in sociology at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
Brien kicked off the event by performing Crow songs and demonstrating a “push dance,” which is similar to a two-step. Brien then taught members of the audience how to perform the dance, which led to much laughter. He explained the push dance is relatively modern, and its roots can be traced back to the early 1900s when a man named Plenty Hawk discovered the foxtrot dance in Washington, D.C., and brought it back to the reservation to adapt it into a Crow dance.
Brien shared Crow history that is deeply ingrained into the land and culture of the Bighorn Mountains region, particularly regarding the Medicine Wheel. He said according to Crow legend, a man named Burnt Face created the wheel after being shown how to do so by “little people” — creatures with mythical powers. He also discussed the brutality Native Americans have been subjected to by the U.S. government over past centuries, but left the audience with positive final words.
“I don’t like to end my presentation there, because it really bums a lot of people out,” Brien joked. “We persevered, and to this day we’re doing a lot better. We’re still here.”
Fort Phil Kearny Site Superintendent Sharie Shada said the Apsáalooke History event was put together fairly last-minute, but turned out to be a success. She also said the interpretive ranger program is helping fulfill a need for more Native American perspectives on local history.
“People have really enjoyed it. These are the voices we’ve been missing from our interpretation,” Shada said. “Visitors are super curious, and we had great turnout.”
Brien will host another interactive Crow history presentation Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Fort Phil Kearny, though he noted it will cover slightly different topics than Tuesday’s presentation, and this time no dancing will be involved. Any visitors older than 17 must pay a $4 site fee, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
