SHERIDAN — Engel & Völkers recently announced the opening of its newest real estate shop in Sheridan, led by license partner David G. Turner, a real estate professional with more than 18 years of experience in multiple Wyoming markets.
Turner founded and led Big Horn Real Estate, a Christie's International Real Estate affiliate in 2018, which will now do business as Engel & Völkers Sheridan and service buyers and sellers in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Jeff Wallack, a licensed real estate broker for nearly 40 years, is the shop’s managing broker.
Turner and Wallack are supported by Zach McDermott, Cody Hunt, and Jackson Pauly.
“Wyoming remains a popular destination for today’s homebuyers,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “People continue to seek out both primary and secondary residences in locales with ample outdoor space and recreation opportunities that offer an idyllic respite from city living. I am thrilled that this team will be leading our presence in Northern Wyoming and look forward to the synergies that will result from our growing number of shop locations in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, contributing to our continued growth in the Americas and across the globe.”