SHERIDAN — On Monday, Sheridan City Council first looked at a new resolution that clarifies the process for annexing property of the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board into the city limits.
A new Resolution 24-21 builds on an ownership agreement the city and SAWS first approved in 1990. The agreement addressed annexation by stating the process is a joint decision made by the city and SAWSJPB on a case-by-case basis, but deferred considerations of annexations of SAWS assets or customers to the future.
This caused issues 19 years later when the city first annexed property involving two SAWS customers without discussion or consideration between SAWS and the city in 2009, City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said. Staff resolved the particular annexation issue earlier in 2021, Roberts said, and the passage of the resolution will hopefully prevent long-unresolved issues like this in the future.
“Considerations of SAWS interests were not given at the time of the annexations,” Robert said. “…This resulted in subsequent conflict with the city, SAWS and our customers that was ultimately resolved but could have been avoided through the development of a mutually agreed upon policy that was applied at the time of these annexations.”
The process outlined by the resolution starts with a city meeting with the SAWS administrator and attorney to discuss tap availability and financial implications of the proposed annexation. The city and SAWS will determine the fair market value of any SAWS easements and facilities within the proposed annexation area and the approximate five-year customer revenue for the area.
For every annexation, the city will recover the lost customer revenue and the market value of the SAWS easements and facilities from the people or entities proposing the annexation, Roberts said. Once SAWS has been paid, they will convey its title and possession of the facilities and transfer all affected taps and customer accounts to the city.
An identical policy is being considered by the SAWS board, Roberts said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
• Sheridan City Councilor Aaron Linden revived conversations about increasing the pay for city councilors. If changes move forward, it will be the first raise councilors have received since 2000, Linden said.
“Even if you took it up to $1,000 per council person, it wouldn’t keep up with inflation,” Linden said. “…If we were trying to keep up the council pay with …the rate of employees’ pay…this doesn’t even come close at this point of time.”
The city pays councilors $500 a month for their services. While Linden said he is open to discussions about how high the new salaries should be, he recommended $1,000 a month.
Council agreed to collect information from the Wyoming Association of Municipalities about how much councilors are paid in other Wyoming cities and will resume discussion after staff collects data, according to Mayor Rich Bridger. No date has been set for continued discussion.
While discussion is in its early stages, many councilors were interested in continuing the conversation.
“I think it would be more conducive for more people to feasibly run for office if they wanted to,” said Councilor Jacob Martin, who expressed interest in implementing the raise.
If the council decides to approve raises, they will not go into effect until after the 2022 election, according to Councilor Steven Brantz. Linden, Martin and Clint Beaver are all up for re-election in 2022.
The council previously discussed the possibility of increasing council wages in 2020, but councilors chose to table the discussion until a more appropriate time.
• On a balmy 88-degree evening, there was one topic on Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson’s mind: Snow.
In particular, Thompson appeared before city council Monday to recommend approval of Ordinance 2234, which modifies the snow removal policy for the city. The goal of the ordinance, according to Thompson, is to reduce the amount of snow picked up by the city since he is operating with one less employee and fewer areas where the city can store snow. The ordinance was previously discussed in October of last year.
At its heart, the new policy is very simple, according to Bridger.
“In essence, if you break it down, we’re just asking people to not throw it out in the street (anymore) and put everything in their yard (instead),” Bridger said.
There are a few exceptions to this new rule, according to Thompson. Downtown businesses near the right-of-way will be allowed to place the snow from their sidewalks into the roadway. Homeowners who cannot place snow into adjacent yards due to some sort of physical barrier between the yards will also be allowed to dump their snow into the street.
The council is set to have its first reading of the ordinance next week.