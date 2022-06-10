SHERIDAN — On June 13, energy experts from Crossborder Energy will release a report on the benefits and costs of rooftop solar in Wyoming in a webinar, "Rooftop Solar in Wyoming: Analyzing Benefits and Costs."
This webinar will cover the report’s findings, including a benefit-cost analysis of the impacts of residential rooftop solar on ratepayers in the service territories of several Wyoming utilities. The full report will be released during the webinar. The study was commissioned by Powder River Basin Resource Council, Wyoming Outdoor Council and the Wyoming Chapter of the Sierra Club.
In this webinar, Crossborder’s energy experts Tom Beach and Patrick McGuire will present the study’s main findings and then give participants the opportunity to ask questions about rooftop solar and net metering in Wyoming. The webinar will be moderated by Scott Kane of Creative Energies.
“Our study took a comprehensive look at the benefits and costs of net metered residential solar systems in the Wyoming service territories of Rocky Mountain Power and two rural electric cooperatives. We concluded that the benefits exceed the costs, such that there is no “cost shift” from net metering in Wyoming,” said Beach, one of the study’s principle consultants. “Our study also found that rooftop solar is a cost-effective resource in Wyoming, and measures to encourage greater adoption of this clean resource would benefit all ratepayers in the state."
The webinar is free but requires advance registration. Registration is available at bit.ly/RoofSolarWY. The webinar will run 11 a.m. to noon starting with Crossborder’s presentation followed by a question-and-answer period.
For more information on the webinar series, contact sanderson@powderriverbasin.org, 307-763-0995 or johnb@wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org, 307-438-1956.