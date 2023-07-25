SHERIDAN — The installation of a new ropes course at John C. Schiffer Collaborative School aims to provide students with confidence and communication skills through team-building activities.
The challenge course equipment was installed in the gymnasium at the school over the past few weeks. It includes a rock climbing wall, a trapeze, a hand-tied cargo net and several other rope apparatuses. Students will wear harnesses and safety equipment while navigating the course, and Schiffer Principal Mike Swan said the ropes will mesh well with Schiffer’s mission of providing hands-on learning experiences to students.
“It’s a lot of communication, group work and teamwork, … they’re challenging each other, working together,” Swan said. “It’s just an opportunity for students to use those critical skills that they'll need … and they’re doing something fun — it's engaging.”
Swan also said parents and students are aware of the new ropes course and are excited to see it in action this upcoming school year. Students will learn how to use the ropes course during physical education classes under the supervision of PE teacher Mark Lane, who has been trained to use the equipment for a number of years.
The project, which cost $68,000 for construction and $18,000 for design, was paid for with money left over from funds originally allocated by the state to the construction of the school’s facilities. The course was designed and built by Illinois-based construction company Experiential Systems. Contractor D.R. Shade said the company specializes in building challenge courses, climbing walls, ziplines and they also help facilitate conversations about experiential learning.
“We take a group of participants, whether it's students, athletes, or corporate individuals and we put them through some type of experience … whether it's a team building activity, or climbing up the cargo net or the wall,” Shade said. “People will challenge themselves outside of their comfort zones a little bit, and then we talk about what happened. What lessons can we learn from that for the future? What can we take from this activity and apply it to the next week or to the next school year?”
Shade also noted the course will be especially beneficial to helping students understand the importance of working with others.
“It’s super group heavy because you have your classmates holding your life rope, and you have classmates holding the stabilizer ropes,” Shade said. “So without your friends and companions, you can't succeed … it's going to be a very important teaching lesson.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.