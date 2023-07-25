SHERIDAN — The installation of a new ropes course at John C. Schiffer Collaborative School aims to provide students with confidence and communication skills through team-building activities.

The challenge course equipment was installed in the gymnasium at the school over the past few weeks. It includes a rock climbing wall, a trapeze, a hand-tied cargo net and several other rope apparatuses. Students will wear harnesses and safety equipment while navigating the course, and Schiffer Principal Mike Swan said the ropes will mesh well with Schiffer’s mission of providing hands-on learning experiences to students.

