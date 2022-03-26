DAYTON — There’s a new running program in town.
This season, a new boys running program, Run Hard, joins the ranks of girls’ program Run Girl Run to foster a love of running and lessons of leadership among Tongue River Valley youth.
Run Hard coach Collin Amick said the program originated from two places: Amick’s own experiences as a runner — and his connections within the running world — as well as the need for a Run-Girl-Run-equivalent program for boys.
Amick started running three or four years ago, after deciding to lose weight and augment his fitness routine. Soon enough, he’d started working as a volunteer coach for the Tongue River High School cross-country team and then became the official middle school cross-country coach.
Meanwhile, Amick’s daughter participated in Run Girl Run, a program dedicated to encouraging joy, health and confidence among girls using a curriculum that integrates running. It was Lacie Schwend, Tongue River Valley Community Center assistant director and Run Girl Run coach, who helped Amick start to enjoy running.
The Run Girl Run program began seven years ago to encourage girls to incorporate healthy activity into their lives while learning empowering skills, such as teamwork, conflict resolution and self-confidence through running games, Schwend explained.
“We play lots of games where they run, but they don’t know that they’re running,” Schwend said.
Recently, Schwend said Run Girl Run received grant funding to incorporate curricula from Girls on the Run, a national program with similar goals. Each year, Run Girl Run’s six-week season wraps up with a celebratory 5K intended to commemorate confidence built during the program.
As his daughter participated in the Run Girl Run program, Amick saw the value in building a lifelong appreciation for healthy activity among youth, especially the emphasis on meeting a goal — finishing a 5K — at the end of the season.
But there was a gap in programming: the Run Girl Run program was exclusively for girls. No such program existed in Sheridan County for boys, Amick and Schwend realized.
The gap made Amick think about his longtime friend Jesse Harmon, who founded Run Hard, a nationwide program intended to teach elementary-age youth leadership, teamwork and perseverance skills through running, about 20 years ago.
This year, Amick applied to start a branch of Run Hard in the Tongue River Valley.
Like Run Girl Run, Amick said each Run Hard practice involves a life lesson; the first- through fifth-grade boys in the program discuss teamwork or honesty or leadership before and throughout their run. The goal, Amick said, is to train the runner and the runner’s character.
Both Run Girl Run and Run Hard will finish this year’s season with a celebratory 5K in Ranchester April 2, Schwend said. Family and friends are invited to run, walk, skip or otherwise locomote alongside Run Girl Run and Run Hard participants.
“We’re just celebrating the confidence that has been built,” Schwend said of the capstone run.