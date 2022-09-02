whitney center for the arts stock
Buy Now
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The New Sheridan Cornet Band, with Eric Richards as conductor, will present a concert of classic wind band music written for the Buffalo Bill Cody Cowboy Band.

The show will take place Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

Recommended for you