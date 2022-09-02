SHERIDAN — The New Sheridan Cornet Band, with Eric Richards as conductor, will present a concert of classic wind band music written for the Buffalo Bill Cody Cowboy Band.
The show will take place Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.
This program covers a wide range of marches, patriotic tunes, musical novelties of the period and waltzes.
Dana Prater, the band’s hornist and expert historian will provide informative commentary on each selection. The band is comprised of Kristy Dooley, piccolo; Amber Robbins, clarinet; Don Cherni, clarinet; Nolan Billings, clarinet; David Knutson, trumpet; Doug Moore, trumpet; Diane Knutson, trumpet; Mason Means, trumpet; Philip Garber, trumpet; Dana Prater, alto horn; Edre Maier, alto horn; JoAnn Lilly, alto horn; Merredeth Viker, alto horn; Jeff Prater, baritone; Jami Clifford, baritone; Erin Schanzenbach, trombone; Daniel Bleak, trombone; Dainis Hazners, bass trombone; Ariel Downing, tuba; Robert Psurny, percussion; and Tyler Rogers, percussion.
This event will also be livestreamed. It is free and open to the public.