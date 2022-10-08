SHERIDAN — Things fell into place. That's how Stefanie Wilkerson describes the path to her new venture — Modern Merchant — which will utilize the space at 112 Coffeen Ave., the location of the former Cozy Corner Bar at Coffeen Liquors.

Wilkerson formerly partnered with Kristi Von Krosigk in The Union at the Montgomery, a downtown shop that featured a mix of clothing, home goods and other items. That shop closed early in 2022 as both Von Krosigk and Wilkerson sought change to accommodate their families. 

