SHERIDAN — Things fell into place. That's how Stefanie Wilkerson describes the path to her new venture — Modern Merchant — which will utilize the space at 112 Coffeen Ave., the location of the former Cozy Corner Bar at Coffeen Liquors.
Wilkerson formerly partnered with Kristi Von Krosigk in The Union at the Montgomery, a downtown shop that featured a mix of clothing, home goods and other items. That shop closed early in 2022 as both Von Krosigk and Wilkerson sought change to accommodate their families.
Wilkerson welcomed her first child in June, and the time away from working in retail reinforced how much she said she enjoyed visiting with community members and visitors to the area.
"I missed the people and the connections," Wilkerson said. "I missed helping people find specific things they were looking for and getting to know them."
With that in mind, Wilkerson and her husband — who have several investment properties in the community — began looking for their next project. While they explored several options, each fell through.
By chance, Wilkerson ran into Drew Homola at Andi's Coffee and Bakery. Homola had recently purchased the building on Coffeen Avenue with initial plans to utilize it for his contracting business. His plans changed, though, so he offered to finish the space and sell it to Wilkerson and her husband.
"It's just a bright, cozy space and it fell into my lap," Wilkerson said. "It's the perfect size, a great location and it's not so big that filling it is daunting."
Wilkerson has started the work of filling the space, though, with a grand opening for Modern Merchant set for Oct. 14-16.
She plans to offer clothing and home goods including furniture, decorations and other items. She stressed that most of the items come from other small businesses, many owned by women.
"I get to have a lot of freedom in this," Wilkerson said of her new venture. “I want to offer peak trends, both for home and fashion, which is something I think Sheridan needs more of in terms of options. My goal is really to offer something new.”
In addition to the retail store, Wilkerson plans to operate an interior design consulting business at the shop as well. Wilkerson has long helped friends and family with their home projects, but has opted to turn that into a formal business with the new shop.
The shop will have limited hours — Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilkerson said the schedule is a reflection of her role as a mother and business owner, but said those hours may shift as the business grows.
“We’re really excited to invest in Sheridan again,” Wilkerson said.
She added that individuals have stopped in to share stories and connections to the building, excited to see new life and activity in the space.
“I’m really honored to be part of this building’s story,” Wilkerson said.