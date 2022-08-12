8-12-22 SPD Traffic School_SD 001.jpg
Officer Liz Choat goes over bullet points in a presentation for the Sheridan Police Department's traffic school Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — School is now in session — traffic school, that is.

The Sheridan Police Department has launched its new traffic school program: an eight-hour weeklong program designed to reinforce the rules of the road and build community relationships along the way.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

