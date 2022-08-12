SHERIDAN — School is now in session — traffic school, that is.
The Sheridan Police Department has launched its new traffic school program: an eight-hour weeklong program designed to reinforce the rules of the road and build community relationships along the way.
“The value of the program is twofold,” Capt. Tom Ringley said. “As a law-enforcement agency, our primary mission is to enhance public safety, and traffic school will assist in this by providing information on how to avoid accidents. The second benefit is that it will give the public a space to interact with our officers in a non-law-enforcement setting.”
The program was developed by Lt. Dan Keller, who reviewed similar courses used across the nation. While many departments used computer-based courses, Keller saw room for improvement through the use of a more personalized instructional environment.
“Most places use a canned online course,” Keller said. “I wanted people to interact directly with our staff, because one of the primary reasons we exist is to have relationships with the community.”
“It gives both sides the opportunity to listen to each other and provide each other with information,” Ringley said. “The members of the community can provide their input on things like dangerous intersections and effective methods of enforcement while we provide information on traffic safety. I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for everybody involved to learn and grow.”
Keller said the course would include safe-driving tips and explanations of the laws and rules of the roadway, along with what is expected of citizens during traffic stops and an explanation of why SPD enforces the rules of the road in the way they do.
Currently, citizens volunteer to participate in the course at their own discretion, Keller said. But as the course develops and grows, it could potentially be used at the discretion of local municipal and circuit court judges as a sentencing alternative for some traffic offenders, such as first-time offenders or youthful drivers.
The next four-day session is set to begin Nov. 4, Keller said. For more information on the traffic school or to enroll yourself or your child in the program, e-mail dkeller@sheridanwy.gov or call the Sheridan Police Department at 672-2413 and ask for Keller. There is no cost for the program
In other Sheridan Police Department news:
On Aug. 31 and Sept. 14, the department will be conducting annual refresher training on the response to an active shooter situation. In anAug. 1 report to the city of Sheridan, police chief Travis Koltiska said “this training is vital to the safety of our community by reinforcing the need for officers to take actions to stop threats immediately.”
Hiring and recruiting efforts are ongoing for four currently open sworn officer positions in the police department, Koltiska said. The department expects to fill its currently open records technician position in mid-August.
Candidates for the officer positions must pass a physical fitness test, online examination, an interview and a comprehensive background investigation, Koltiska said. Additional details about the job — and an application — can be found online at https://www.sheridanwy.gov/government/human_resources/jobs.