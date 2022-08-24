SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council is considering reducing the speed limit on Holly Ponds Drive to 20 miles an hour at the request of neighborhood residents.

The consideration of new speed limit signage on the road will be discussed during the council’s Sept. 6 meeting. That meeting will come three weeks after the council received a petition with signatures representing 28 of the 35 houses along the street asking for the change, City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you