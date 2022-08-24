SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council is considering reducing the speed limit on Holly Ponds Drive to 20 miles an hour at the request of neighborhood residents.
The consideration of new speed limit signage on the road will be discussed during the council’s Sept. 6 meeting. That meeting will come three weeks after the council received a petition with signatures representing 28 of the 35 houses along the street asking for the change, City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said.
Mercer said while Holly Ponds Drive is generally a quiet residential street, it can become busy when Sheridan High School students are released at lunchtime and after school as they attempt to circumvent the queue of vehicles at the four-way stop on Hill Pond Drive.
Holly Ponds Drive currently has a 30 mile-an-hour speed limit, Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said, and a recent speed study has confirmed most drivers on the road observe that limit. However, due to the narrowness and curve of the road, 30 miles an hour may be too fast, he said.
Donald Kollekowski, a Sheridan resident who lives off Holly Ponds Drive, has been a regular fixture of Sheridan City Council meetings over the last month, asking for the speed limit to change. Kollekowski has expressed concerns that many high school students speed down the road and pose a danger to local children, including the students of Sagebrush Elementary, which is within walking distance of the street.
“We’ve got toddlers (on the street) and we’ve got elementary kids walking back and forth from Sagebrush,” Kollekowski said during the Sheridan City Council’s Aug. 1 meeting. “If we get 20 mile-an-hour signs in there, we can call in an officer, have them write some tickets and hopefully solve the problem.”
If the council decides to install new speed limit signage on the road, the police department will play an important role in enforcing that new rule, Koltiska said.
“Education is our first and foremost component of any kind of voluntary compliance for speed limits,” Koltiska said during the city council’s Aug. 22 meeting. “We’re going to make sure everybody knows about it…We can assign resources to that location…and for those that choose to ignore the signs, there will be an enforcement component.”
While Councilor Aaron Linden wondered whether the change would solve the problem of high school students circumventing Hill Pond Drive, Mayor Rich Bridger said the new speed limit was worth trying, and additional changes could be made, if necessary.
“We can always ramp it up and add speed bumps and that sort of thing,” Bridger said. “This is just our first stab at it, and we’ll see if we can make it a little safer.”
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Resolution 37-22, which will be considered by the council at its Sept. 6 meeting, makes the pumpkin festival an annual event that will be held on the first Saturday after Halloween each year.
Through resolution in 2021, the city council organized the first Fall Pumpkin Festival. The event doubled as both a fun community event — with games and activities ranging from pumpkin throwing to pumpkin golf — and a way to encourage the recycling of pumpkins acquired by the community during the Halloween season, City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.
The inaugural event at Black Tooth Park was attended by nearly 450 city residents and produced nearly six tons of pumpkins that were diverted from the city landfill and used in the city’s composting operations, Roberts said.
If the resolution is approved by council, the second annual Fall Pumpkin Festival will be held at Black Tooth Park Nov. 5.
