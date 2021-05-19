SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners voted to impose two speed limits on Tongue Canyon Road for the first time during its May 18 meeting.
The county will impose a 40 mph limit from the road’s beginning near the town of Dayton to its intersection with Amsden Road, Muller said. The second segment of the road, from Amsden into the canyon, will have a 30 mph limit.
The new speed limits follow a study performed by county engineer Ken Muller at the request of Sheridan County commissioners, who heard from concerned citizens about a perceived speeding problem on the road. Upon beginning his study, Muller was surprised to realize there was no limit in place.
“As far as I can tell from the county records, there was never a speed limit put on there,” Muller said.
Unless otherwise specified by signage, all county roads have a speed limit of 55 mph, Muller said. Upon conducting his study of traffic patterns on the road, he learned most drivers were going around 40 mph on Tongue Canyon Road.
Muller recommended a 40 mph limit on the first stretch of the road, but chose to impose a slower speed limit on the second segment due to the number of blind turns and view obstructions plaguing that section of road.
The commission heard from two landowners along the road who expressed their thanks to the county for setting a speed limit. However, they also wondered whether Muller’s recommendations were low enough.
Emerson Scott noted the road was frequently used by pedestrians and said it might make more sense for the speed limit to be lower than 40 on the road’s first section. He also said there was value to one consistent speed limit for the road, and he was afraid drivers might not notice the sudden change in speed limit.
“When you leave town and see 40, and then a couple miles down you see 30, my concern is people won’t see the 30 as much as 40 in their head,” Scott said.
Mike McMeans echoed Scott’s concerns about pedestrian usage of the road.
“The amount of runners, bicyclists, families walking with baby carriages, people walking their dogs has increased probably tenfold, even since we’ve been here, which is about five years,” McMeans said. “…I personally think there’s an issue with a speed limit of 40 miles an hour.”
Commissioner Terry Cram sympathized with the concerns of Scott and McMeans and was the only county commissioner to vote against the speed limits as recommended by Muller.
“If everybody wants it lowered, I guess I’d have to say let’s lower the thing to what they want,” Cram said.
Commission Chair Nick Siddle voiced support for the recommendations made by Muller.
“I empathize with the thing, but in my opinion, we need to support the county engineer’s scientific study,” Siddle said.
Since the speed limits have been approved, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing them. During a county staff meeting Monday, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez told the commission law enforcement would not issue tickets or fines right away but would instead issue warnings as drivers get used to the new limits on the road.