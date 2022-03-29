SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is moving forward with a project that will give drivers advance warning of when a train is crossing Fifth Street.
“I’ve heard about this for years and years and years, so to see it come to fruition is pretty exciting,” Councilor Aaron Linden said during the Sheridan City Council’s study session Monday.
The project will involve the installation of three sensors and three flashing warning signs, Sheridan city engineer Hanns Mercer said. The sensors will identify when the railroad crossing at Fifth Street will be blocked and communicate that information to the signs, which will use flashing lights to alert drivers whether the crossing is, or will be, blocked.
The first sign will be located at the intersection of Sixth and Main streets and will be visible to traffic traveling south on Main. The second will be located on Fifth Street, east of Sheridan Avenue, so those traveling west on Fifth will be aware of the blocked crossing. The third and final sign will be at the Sheridan Avenue and Loucks Street intersection, so those traveling north on Sheridan Avenue will be aware of the crossing.
During the study session, councilors wondered whether there was need for additional signage, including one visible to those traveling north on Main Street. Mercer said he didn’t anticipate the need for additional signage at this time, but the signs are easily affordable — roughly $5,000 a piece — if additional signage is found to be necessary down the line.
The city received two bids for the rail crossing information system. The low bid, from Modern Electric of Casper, was $144,070. The project will be funded through General Purpose Excise Tax and Public Benefit Fund dollars, Mercer said.
The rail crossing information system is yet another improvement being made by the city and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to the Fifth Street Corridor this year.
WYDOT is currently installing a traffic signal at the Fifth Street and Sheridan Avenue intersection, and WYDOT and the city will be teaming to make more than $2 million in improvements to the corridor — including installing lighting, sidewalks and landscaping — later this summer.
The rail crossing information system was originally intended to be part of the latter project, Mercer said, but was eventually taken on by the city due to its specialized nature.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The city council is considering a new form of reserve account for the city’s water, sewer and solid waste enterprise funds.
The institution of a rate stabilization fund was suggested by consultant Vita Quinn from SCS Engineering during the council’s study session Monday. SCS Engineering is currently working with the city on five-year financial plans for the enterprise funds, city Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.
The city currently has two forms of reserves for the enterprise funds: a working capital reserve, which funds day-to-day operations and a capital projects reserve for larger capital projects, Quinn said.
A rate stabilization reserve would be “strictly strategic,” Quinn said. Funds could be pulled from the reserve to eliminate the need to significantly increase utilities rates during a major economic downturn, Quinn said. When the economy rebounds, the fund could be replenished.
“It’s used to really protect your rates long-term,” Quinn said. “We want to be able to stabilize revenues to avoid super large rate increases. If there was a significant economic event, you might be forced to raise rates 10%, or (instead) maybe you use funds from this reserve and do an increase that is not quite as large and more in line with what you’re used to doing.”
Quinn recommended the city reallocate some dollars it already has in reserves to the new account. It is yet to be determined how much the city would set aside for a rate stabilization reserve, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said, although he believes the city has enough in its other reserves to fund the new account.
City councilors shared their interest in pursuing the idea further.
“If we were to repurpose these funds, it would provide two things: more security… and more purpose (for the funds),” Councilor Shawn Day said.
Councilor Jacob Martin agreed.
“A rate stabilization fund sounds like it could be used in a lot of different ways,” Martin said. “I see it as a clear way for future councils and the customers to understand what the reserves are being used for.”