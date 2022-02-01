SHERIDAN — After some time living in Seattle, Camille Slack has returned to Sheridan and kickstarted a new used bookstore: Calamity Books.
Originally from the Sheridan area, Slack shared her excitement in opening her store in Sheridan.
“I wasn’t going to be able to really do an art career here like I wanted to,” said Slack, an artist. “It’s just not the right scene for that.
“I was thinking about what I really liked and missed about Seattle; it was the bookstores,” she said.
The last couple of years she researched the used book market and developed the basic logistics to open her used bookstore, bringing it into fruition a couple of months ago.
In addition to her brick and mortar storefront at 231 S. Main St. #110, Slack maintains an online shop as well. She hopes this addition will help support the physical storefront.
Slack’s primary focus is to carry a diverse assortment of books atypical for a small town.
“Finding those kinds of treasures gives the store a special atmosphere.” Slack said. She also hopes to carry comic books, graphic novels and Manga, a Japanese comic book.
She said she wants the store tastefully and moderately organized for people from the community to enjoy.
All of the furniture in the store is upcycled or secondhand.
Judy Slack, a writer/compiler at Big Horn City Historical Society and Camille’s mother said it is also nice to have a store with parking close by and hot coffee or tea to sip while you shop.
“My grandpuppy, Clark, will bring a smile to the visitors,” Judy Slack said. “He loves sunning himself on the lower bookshelves.”
Camille Slack expressed her value of a multitude of artforms she hopes to integrate in her shop. As the store earns more traffic she expects to entertain acoustic musicians, host poetry readings, organize writing groups and feature local artists.
Slack said she plans to provide wall space for artists to show their work without there being any expectations of what the work should be. She said many local artists feature landscape and mountain painting, and she hopes to cater to a large variety of artwork and people.
“(There are) people I’ve run into that I had no idea were authors, songwriters, novelists, these incredibly well-written people, all different ages,” Slack said. “If I could offer the space, a little bit of encouragement, and structure we can grow a really awesome community of writers.”
She stressed the importance of involving a multifarious group of people from cowboys to the LGBTQ community.
The name Calamity Books is also deeply rooted in this inclusivity and diversity.
Slack said the store’s namesake was inspired by conflict.
Slack worried opening the store could be potentially controversial or a bad idea or that she might step on somebody’s toes. But, she said, she decided on the name after realizing, “any conflict is the core of a good story.”
The name is also inspired by Calamity Jane, a frontier woman who broke boundaries wearing men’s clothing but also worked as a nurse in the mining communities.
“To me she represents the spectrum of everyone in Sheridan.” Slack said.
Slack has also contrived a community gift certificate/bookstore Venmo account. Anyone can donate to the fund that goes to support giving every child who comes in the store one free book per visit.