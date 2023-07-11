SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan staff recommended a bid for a new water main and approval of lease agreements for new streets department vehicles during a Sheridan City Council study session Monday evening.
The study session lasted 12 minutes.
Approximately 4,100 feet of the water main near Terra Avenue, Sheridan Avenue and Riverside Street are set to be replaced.
“We have the greatest leak history of any section of water main in the city (in this area),” Sheridan Project Engineer David Ford said.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was roughly $1.6 million, Ford said. Hot Iron, Inc., a Gillette-based firm, submitted the lowest of four bids of $1,775,951.19, which city staff recommended council adopt at its next regular meeting. The three other bids ranged from just more than $2 million to just less than $2.5 million
The city of Sheridan received a $2 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan, which will pay for the project. The loan is set to be repaid over 20 years with a 1.25% interest rate.
Ford added the hope is to offset the installation of the new water main so the old line can be used for temporary water, which could help accelerate the construction process and allow workers to continue into colder months, as the line would be underground.
The city’s streets department is set to receive four new vehicles on lease agreements from NCL Government Capital, a Minnesota-based company.
• A compact track loader on a five-year lease totaling $91,500;
• A motor grader on a five-year lease totaling $257,172;
• A street sweeper on a five-year lease totaling $339,921;
• A John Deere wheel loader on a five-year lease totaling $287,065
The lease payments were accounted for in the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget.
Streets Superintendent Mike Kuzara said it makes more sense financially to lease, rather than buy, vehicles for the streets department. He added the department determined several years ago that it tries to keep vehicles beyond their useful life when vehicles are purchased.
“So, we start running into higher repair (costs) and then we go to trade in and it isn’t worth much,” Kuzara said.
Additionally, with NCL Government Capital, Kuzara said the company gives the city a deal on subsequent leases when it returns a vehicle and little maintenance is necessary with newer vehicles that are held by the city on a lease.