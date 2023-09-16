BIG HORN — “Have a story to share?”
The question is asked in bold white letters on a tarp draped over a small table. Behind the table on the lawn of The Brinton Museum sits the museum’s 2023 Artist in Residence David Bender.
The answer to that rhetorical question is an obvious one, said Bender, a New York artist with family ties to Sheridan County. Everyone has a story to share, Bender said, but few people take the time to actually listen.
For the past two weeks, Bender has been sitting on The Brinton lawn, listening. And the results, he says, have been memorable and inspiring.
“People have been very generous with me,” Bender said. “They are not holding anything back. They are just telling me what is going on in their life. It’s been kind of humbling… I’ve heard some amazing stories. It’s been a really rich experience so far.”
Bender is a Brooklyn-based artist, who has spent decades painting, sculpting, drawing and creating street art. At The Brinton, he has been collecting “stories of circumstance and choice and the unpredictable outcomes that resulted in the trajectory of others’ lives,” according to the residency proposal he submitted to The Brinton.
Bender’s goal is to spotlight those unexpected moments where a life can change forever, for the better or the worse. His interest in the topic is tied to his own unexpected origin story as an artist, Bender said.
“It seems almost inconceivable that I would end up as an artist living in Brooklyn,” Bender recalled in his residency proposal.
In the early 1970s, Bender dropped out of college and decided to hitchhike across the state of Washington to visit his sister at her college. After a brief stay, he rode home with a boyfriend of one of his sister’s sorority sisters. This man, named Larry, was living with his parents while attending The Burnley School of Art in Seattle, and Bender spent a month with him watching him create art. And in that month, the trajectory of his life was changed.
Bender is grateful for the career he’s had, but he’s also curious about the seemingly insignificant coincidences that helped him get to this point.
“Would I be living as an artist in New York had I grown up somewhere else?” Bender wondered in his residency proposal. “Would I have reached further in my endeavors or experienced more had I completed college? What if I hadn’t gotten a ride back to Seattle with Larry?”
Bender knows he isn’t the only person with stories of pivotal moments that unfolded in unpredictable ways. And so he came to The Brinton on Sept. 4 with the goal of listening to these tales. A week into his two-week residency, he estimated he had talked to 30 people.
Bender has heard stories of people who, like him, have been transformed by a random encounter or twist of fate in ways big and small. One man came into possession of a pouch belonging to White Swan — an artist and one of the few survivors of the Battle of the Little Bighorn — and made it his life pursuit to learn more about him. A woman shared the tale of how she met her future husband while shopping for groceries.
Sometimes during these conversations, Bender takes notes. Sometimes, the stories inspire doodles in his journal. He always records the conversations and takes photos of those he talks to, so that he can take these people and their stories with him when he returns to his studio in New York.
Some stories are so personal, Bender hesitates to share them with The Sheridan Press. Some days he feels more like a priest than an artist, he said, as he listens to stories few have heard. He said he feels a weight and a responsibility to protect those stories and eventually turn them into art.
“I feel responsible to the people I speak to and don’t necessarily want to identify anyone through my art,” Bender said. “I don’t want somebody to look at a piece and go, ‘Oh, that’s this person’s story.’ I want to create imagery around the experience of their lives, in a way that honors what they were so generous to offer me and hopefully speaks to other people and what they are experiencing as well.”
Bender will spend the next year transforming these stories into art that will be displayed at The Brinton in the summer of 2024. At this point, Bender still doesn’t know what this artwork will look like or what form it will take, but he’s excited to get to work.
“Pablo Picasso had a quote to the effect of ‘Inspiration does exist, but it has to find you working,’” Bender said. “I know I won’t be able to answer my questions about what this art will look like until I roll up my sleeves and start working on it. I’m hoping something unexpected will happen, and that something I couldn’t have possibly thought of will be borne from it. My ultimate goal is to produce something as honest and rich as the stories people have been willing to share with me.”
The Brinton has been offering its artist residency program since 2016, the museum’s curatorial director Kenneth Schuster said. Bender is one of seven artists who participated in this year’s residency, and will display art at the museum in the summer of 2024. Other participating artists include Stephanie Hartshorn, Jane Hunt, Chula Beauregard, Jake Gaedtke, Amy Livezey and Jerry Salinas.
Schuster said artists participate in the program on an “invitation basis” and that the museum pulls from its “files filled with a myriad of artists we’re familiar with and who have shown their work here before” when choosing prospective artists in residence.
“When it comes to David, we’ve known him for probably 25 years,” Schuster said. “We met him when he was more active in landscape painting, but his more recent work has a more modernist tone to it. We’re not sure what he’s going to turn in this year, and in talking to David, he’s not sure what he’s going to turn in either. But there’s something kind of exciting about that.”