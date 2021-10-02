SHERIDAN — PROJECT Trio, a passionate, high energy chamber music ensemble comprised of three virtuosic composers/performers from Brooklyn, New York, will perform at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for adults; $25 for seniors and veterans; and $10 for students (K-12, non-SC) and can be purchased at www.sheridan.edu/arts or by calling the WCA Box Office at 307-675-0360.
In addition, the Trio will host an improvisation and rhythm class Oct. 8 from 1 to 1:50 p.m. at Sheridan College in Whitney Center for the Arts Room W129 (choir room). The class is free and open to the public.
Blending classical training with an eclectic taste in musical styles, PROJECT Trio has made an impact on audiences of all ages. Gramophone Magazine singled out the group as “an ensemble willing and able to touch on the gamut of musical bases ranging from Baroque to nu-Metal and taking in pretty much every stylism in between,” while The Wall Street Journal hailed the Trio for their “wide appeal, subversive humor and first-rate playing.” The New York Times has called beatboxing flutist Greg Pattillo “the best in the world at what he does.”
The Trio was forged out of a collective desire to draw new and diverse audiences by performing high energy, top quality music. Using social media to broaden their reach beyond the concert stage and classroom, Trio has its own YouTube channel, which has over 85 million views and 100,000 subscribers, making them one of the most watched instrumental ensembles on the internet.
For a full schedule of upcoming Whitney Center for the Arts events, see www.sheridan.edu/arts.