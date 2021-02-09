CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Museum announces the opening of its newest exhibit “The Newell Collection.”
The exhibit showcases western folk art by Earl Newell of Sheridan. Newell created the wood carvings and building in the 1930s. The collection reflects his love of the “Old West” and includes cowboys, horses, cattle, chuckwagons, stagecoaches and more.
The exhibit can be seen at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne, Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for state and federal holidays.
For more information about the exhibit please contact Mandy Langfald, curator of collections at 307-777-7033 or mandy.langfald@wyo.gov.