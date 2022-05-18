SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has started a “Newly Adult” book club, with the first book now available for pick up at the circulation desk.
The club will begin with Emily St. John Mandel’s “Station Eleven.”
The group will meet to discuss the selection June 14 at the Inner Circle at the Sheridan library. Denise Gillenwater and Zola Shockley will lead the discussion.
Moving forward, the group will feature literature relevant to those ages 18 to 30.
For more information, contact Gillenwater at 307-674-8585, ext. 129.