SHERIDAN — It’s 1899 and Joseph Pulitzer, the publisher of the New York World, is very rich. But he relies on those with markedly less money than him — children, really — to keep the profits coming.
In his employ are a ragtag bunch of boys called newsies, who buy his papers to distribute to New York City residents, keeping as their own any profit they can scrape together. But when Pulitzer decides to raise the price of papers on the newsies, the boys decide they’ve had enough.
“I play Joseph Pulitzer, the owner of the New York World magazine. I’m the one that institutes the raise in prices that causes the newsies to strike,” WYO Performing Arts and Education performer A.J. Longhurst said. “When (Director Marva Craft) announced the next show would be Newsies, I was super excited. I’ve gotten to the age now where I can’t play a newsie, but I can play a Pulitzer.”
Longhurst grew up on the 1992 Disney version of Newsies, bought the CD and listened to all the music as a kid.
“It’s a super fun show with funny dialogue, great dance and incomparable music,” he said.
Arianna Thurow’s character Katherine is a bit of a black sheep, a woman working in the city when many women did not or were not allowed to work. She’s trying to strike out and make it on her own, and at the beginning, the audience will see in her someone who is a bit insecure.
“But from the get-go, she is also very strong,” Thurow said, adding that her greatest desire is to be a big-city reporter. In Katherine’s struggle, Thurow said she finds a message that resonates today.
“The press faces a lot of the same difficulties today that it did 100 years ago,” she said. “There is always a conflict between making money and sharing information honestly and truthfully. There is always an ethical dilemma, in that you're trying to find truth in yourself and chase your own dreams, but you also have a community you need to think of.”
Jeannie Hall, a costumer for the WYO for many years, said the show is steeped in historical fact and the costumes reflect that. Since the newsies were children, they wear knickers and little caps, shoes that are scuffed up and mismatched socks.
“They were living on the street or in orphanages, or living in tenements without running water,” she said. Pulitzer and his people lived right at the end of the Victorian era, and dressed in their finest hats, coats, shirts and ties. Hall loves the creative aspect of costuming, and enjoys watching the actors come into their characters when they finally have their costumes on.
“It’s personal, this relationship between someone putting clothing on you and how you feel about how you look. I try very much to be body positive and help people feel good when they go up on stage,” she said.
And as far as the show’s message, she reflected that it is one that resonates today, even with all the differences in technology between 1899 and 2021. There are so many ways to get information in the modern era, but she said the best place is always the most local source.
“You can get national news, regional news and local news, and you can get advertisements for local businesses. You can get announcements for local events, and it just drives me crazy when I find out there is going to be an event and the organization didn’t put anything in the paper,” Hall said. “They expected people to find it on Instagram or Facebook or whatever, and you hear about it after the fact.”
In the days of Pulitzer, newspapers were the only way of information sharing, and that gave men like Pulitzer great power. That caused problems for local people and for the newsies, but he also had competition. In the show, characters mention news giant William Randolph Hearst, a famous rivalry among newspapermen that eventually facilitated ethical standards in the profession and adherence to them.
A century later, the demise of the local paper is, Hall said, hugely problematic. But perhaps with an uptick in false information online, and a media literate community, there could be a change.
“People are frustrated that there are so many places to get information, and a paper brings people back to that central source,” Hall said. “And so the value to a community like ours is that you can go to the local paper and find out what is happening here. We do need to know about the world, and the state, but in the local paper you can find, well, when is the next football game? Or if there is a fundraiser happening, where do you go? Or, after it is over, they put an ad in thanking those who donated.”
Longhurst finds a slightly different message in the show, but one that also has a modern-day meaning.
“There is strength in numbers. We’ve seen over the last couple of years that numbers do count — but it wouldn’t have started if somebody didn’t speak up,” Longhurst said. “Once one person speaks up, they are joined by other people. If you think your opinion is not going to be popular or that you are going to be alone, raise your voice. You will find people who will support you.”
Overall, the show is a high-energy, fun and interesting story, Hall said. The set looks fantastic, she continued, and incorporates fun new technology the audience will enjoy.
“This is one of the hardest, and also the most rewarding, shows I have ever done,” Craft said. “The show has a really young cast, and the energy they are going to bring to the show is amazing. We are so excited to bring this to the stage. It has been a hard-fought rehearsal but we have done it, and we are proud of it, and we hope people come to see it.”