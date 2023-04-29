SHERIDAN — Academics for All honored Abby Newton as a Summit Award finalist. Newton is the daughter of Becky and Chris Newton.
Extremely talented, tremendous leader, role model, kind, sense of humor and dependable are only a few of the words that Newton’s teachers use to describe her. “Abby’s work ethic, kind demeanor and leadership sets Abby above the rest. She is a leader in our school and a person students and faculty look up to,” AP calculus instructor, Isaac VanDyke said. “She has a contagious personality that brings everyone in and makes them want to work as hard as she does. Abby is the type of person that every school, team or business would want on their team.”
SHS school counselor Anne Travis shared similar comments.
“Abby is an incredible young lady who has a drive unlike any other. She is not only gifted academically and athletically, but she has such a kind heart and a great head on her shoulders that leads her to making sound decisions and choices.”
Newton said she feels she is a hardworking and dedicated student athlete who pushes herself to constantly learn.
“I learned from my favorite book “WILD” by Cheryl Strayed and my orchestra teacher Mr. Sarkissian that by pushing myself I can challenge myself to hard tasks. Whether it is in school, sports, or any aspect of my life I always try the best I can to reach my potential and beyond. My time at Sheridan High School has taught me to reach outside my comfort zone and achieve my goals.”
Academically, Newton maintains an unweighted 4.0 while taking numerous challenging classes including dual enrollment, Sheridan College and AP courses. She is completing a Next Level Internship at the Mountain View Animal Hospital and U.S. Forest Service this semester. Additionally, she received her CNA certification last year and worked at Green House Living. Newton lists mathematics as her favorite subject.
“Her mathematical talent comes naturally, and she is always asking great, thought-provoking questions that shows her drive to be a lifelong learner,” VanDyke said. “Abby’s calculus skills are impressive. She takes control of her learning and success, self-advocates and never has to told what to do…she asks great questions for clarity and works hard to help herself and others be self-sufficient.”
VanDyke is Newton’s nominee for outstanding educator.
“Mr. VanDyke pushes us to take on challenges and problem solve to answer difficult questions and pursue our learning. He always manages to make me laugh as well as help and support me as a student and athlete.”
Newton has been an academic letter winner each year at SHS.
An outstanding athlete, Newton has participated in multiple sports at Sheridan High School. She was on the cross-country team all four years of high school and served as team captain and was selected all-conference two times.
Newton is a member of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Coach Taylor Kelting said he feels blessed to be able to work with her daily.
“This kid has it figured out. What I love most about Abby is her ability to control her emotions through the ups and downs. She understands the importance of the process, she is very attentive, but has a great sense of humor. She is one of the neatest kids that I have been around. Whatever Abby decides to do with her life, she will have success.”
In addition to being a superior student and talented athlete, Newton is involved in extracurricular activities.
A two-year member of National Honor Society, Newton served as secretary.
“She has gone above-and-beyond in her fulfillment of what the job requires,” Claire Gerber, NHS advisor said.
Newton also donates her time to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program at the local elementary schools.
The Sheridan High School senior plans to attend the University of Wyoming next year, majoring in architectural engineering and continuing athletics as a member of UW cross-country team.