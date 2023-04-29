04-29-23 PEOPLE academics for all abby newtonweb.jpg

SHERIDAN — Academics for All honored Abby Newton as a Summit Award finalist. Newton is the daughter of Becky and Chris Newton.

Extremely talented, tremendous leader, role model, kind, sense of humor and dependable are only a few of the words that Newton’s teachers use to describe her. “Abby’s work ethic, kind demeanor and leadership sets Abby above the rest. She is a leader in our school and a person students and faculty look up to,” AP calculus instructor, Isaac VanDyke said. “She has a contagious personality that brings everyone in and makes them want to work as hard as she does. Abby is the type of person that every school, team or business would want on their team.” 

