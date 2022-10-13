Cozy book stock.jpgweb.jpg

There’s nothing quite like curling up under a cozy blanket with a good book while watching the snow come down, columnist Zola Shockley said.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library's Story Branch Library will host a Claire Yorks book discussion Oct. 17. Books will be available at the circulation desk one month prior to each discussion.

Participants in Sheridan will gather at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Sheridan Story Branch Library to discuss the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian." Norleen Healy will host the discussion.  

