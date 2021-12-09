SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith and Sheridan Community Land Trust will host the next Explore History program Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
From homesteaders to women who owned businesses, this program will explore how women influenced the development of the southeastern Sheridan County area. Early women homesteaders were part of the development of a short-lived town named Huson as well as filing for their patent at a range of ages. The program will also have a focus on the Clearmont area, and attendees will learn about women who were held positions such as mercantile owner, doctor and school teacher.
Members of the Clearmont Historical Group and the Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will co-present the stories.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.