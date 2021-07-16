SHERIDAN — Yes, the animals on display at the annual Sheridan WYO Rodeo are big, bold and often beautiful. However, people didn’t come to see pretty; they want action.
That’s exactly what the team of Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics, stock contractors for the rodeo this week at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, look to provide by breeding and raising rough stock that are, at times, as much of a star of the show as the human beings riding them.
“These animals love to do this,” said Wade Sankey of Cody, who represents the third generation of the family in raising bucking horses. “They’re some of the coolest animals on the planet.
“They all have their own personality. They really love it.”
According to Sankey, the art of breeding rough stock for rodeos was handed down from his grandfather and father.
“That was in the 70s,” Sankey said. “Ike (Sankey), my father, took it to the level it is now.
“Ike was one of the first guys to raise bucking horses,” he added. “Before that, they used just some horse that maybe had bucked a guy off.”
It only seemed natural for Sankey to take up where his father left off.
“I grew up helping on the ranch and at the rodeos,” Sankey said, with family members doing “whatever needed to be done.
“What we do is we raise bucking horses,” he added. “That’s our niche. We don’t sell them.”
Niche might be the right word. According to Sankey, there are less than 80 stock contractors certified by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.
“I think it’s a tiny industry. It’s a close knit industry,” he said. “We’re one of the few that do it all (in providing rough stock and production for rodeos). We’re one-of-a-kind.”
Like his father, Sankey also decided to take the family’s rodeo business to a new level. In early 2020, the Sankeys partnered with Matt Shapring of Pheno Genetics in Arlington, Minnesota. At the time, Sankey said Sharping was looking for a horse for his daughter.
“The rest is history,” Sankey said.
History is also part of the story of providing good rough stock, the kind of horses and bulls that make for an exciting rodeo by buck, twisting and turning under a rider who’s often just trying to hold on.
“That’s what everyone wants,” said Billy Craft, rodeo board chair. “It’s what makes for an exciting event.
“You want the animals that jump and buck, that turn back,” Craft said. “It makes for an exciting ride. It makes for a better ride.
That, Sankey said, is the appeal of rodeo. Though, he added a ride isn’t a duel between a rider and the animal, but more of a collaboration or dance.
“They want the horse or bull to buck and kick during the ride,” Sankey said. “We’re all in it together. We want to make it as entertaining as we can.
“I don’t care who you are. Everyone likes to see a great ride,” he added. “But they also like to come and see a wreck. That’s part of it.”
Still, there’s no specific gene that makes one horse or bull more exciting to ride than another. Instead, Sankey said it’s merely a matter of finding an animal who likes to buck.
“What the industry has done, they’ve found horses that like to buck. They buck, they breed,” he said.
That’s sometimes easier said than done, however, after ranchers and farmers have worked to breed animals that are more cooperative, even tame.
“They were trying to take the buck out of them,” he added. “We’re now trying to put the buck back into the horse. We’re trying to do what people have been trying to take out since the beginning of time.”
According to Sankey, that process is now in the seventh or even eighth generations of breeding bucking horses
“That sounds like a lot but it’s really a super shallow pool,” he said. “It’s really not a breed.”
While the Sankeys focus on horses, Shapring and his crew focus on the bulls. Though, the bulls first have to make the trip from south of the border.
Steers, per the PRCA, must be imported from Mexico. That includes having a “M” marked on their right hip.
The reason is simple — size. The cattle from Mexico might weigh between 400-500 pounds, where a similar animal in the US might weigh 750 pounds or more.
“It’s just impossible for a human being to wrestle and bring down an animal that big,” Sankey said. “(And) in Mexico, the cattle get a lot older and the horns grow more, but they have a smaller body.
“It’s a quality control type of reason.”
Again, the quality of animals purchased and raised by the Sharpings helps elevate the quality of entertainment at the rodeo.
“They are really good at it,” he said. “The quality of bulls … is amazing.
“They don’t make a rider good enough.”
That’s why some riders call the Sankeys prior to a rodeo, once they’ve drawn a particular animal.
“Some guys want to know everything. Some aren’t that concerned,” he said. “(But) they want to know if that animal can help them make some money.”
Sankey added there are also some misconceptions about the rough stock, including about the animals themselves.
“It’s all genes and decision-making. Animals can make decisions like humans,” he said. “They can decide to buck. It’s 100% on that animal’s genes and decisions on whether to be a rodeo animal.”
Also, for the most part, the animals are kind and treated well by their owners and riders.
“It’s not wildness. Bucking horses are pretty gentle,” Sankey said. “They’re not mean. (But) they know their jobs.”
Craft agrees.
“They love this. The animals, they like it,” he said. “(And) they're worth a ton of money. They’re kind of like race horses.”