SHERIDAN — The next Market at the Museum will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Museum at the Bighorns.
The Market at the Museum will be on the museum’s porch, allowing for a family-friendly and open-air event that locals and tourist can enjoy.
Since the event is on the museum’s porch, vendor spots are limited. Interested individuals can learn more about the event by calling the museum or going online at museumatthebighorns.org.
Museum at the Bighorns is located at 850 Sibley Circle.