Sheridan County Museum Museum at the Bighorns
The Sheridan County Museum has a new look and a new name Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Sheridan County staple will now be know as Museum at the Bighorns. The name was changed to help the museum be more inclusive with its regional neighbors.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The next Market at the Museum will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Museum at the Bighorns.

The Market at the Museum will be on the museum’s porch, allowing for a family-friendly and open-air event that locals and tourist can enjoy.

Since the event is on the museum’s porch, vendor spots are limited. Interested individuals can learn more about the event by calling the museum or going online at museumatthebighorns.org.

Museum at the Bighorns is located at 850 Sibley Circle.

