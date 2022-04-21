Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in the morning then periods of showers later in the day. High 59F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.