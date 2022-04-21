SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee will host Lunchtime Conversations about Open Spaces at noon April 26 at Luminous Brewhouse.
The discussion will center around the effects of land use policies, with Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid, District Ranger Amy Ormseth and state Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, starting the conversation.
All are welcome and there is no cost to attend the event. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch with them.
For more information, call the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.