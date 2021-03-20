CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 officials are taking their next step in mothballing the Arvada Elementary School by hosting a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be in the multipurpose room at the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School in Clearmont.
“Once we hold that meeting we’ll go to the state facilities commission,” said SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui.
SCSD3 officials have been working through the process of mothballing the elementary school, effectively allowing the district to close the school but still receive state funding for its maintenance, in recent months.
To date, they’ve held a pair of community meetings to inform district residents on the need to mothball the school, with the SCSD3 Board of Trustees then unanimously voting to mothball the building at its March 10 meeting.
Arvada Elementary has been closed for the current 2021-22 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All the students set to attend the school had reportedly chosen the option of homeschooling while pandemic restrictions were in place.
And, once approved by the state, SCSD3 may keep the elementary school closed to students for up to three years, starting with the upcoming 2021-22 school year. After the three-year period, if officials sought to continue to mothball the building, the school district would be required to repeat the approval process.
According to Auzqui, despite having to get state approval, the school district retains control over the possible reopening of the building and the threshold of student enrollment needed to do so.