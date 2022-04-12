SHERIDAN — Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment for Sheridan County School District 2, shared good news at Monday’s board of trustees meeting.
According to niche.com, an online school ranking system, SCSD2 ranked first for school districts in the state of Wyoming.
“All three Sheridan County School districts were ranked in the top six. We’re proud of our partners in districts one and three and we know Sheridan County is a great place to grow up and a great place to be a parent,” Craft said.
Sagebrush Elementary School ranked first for the second year in a row with Woodland Park Elementary School ranking fourth, Highland Park Elementary School ranking fifth and Meadowlark Elementary School ranking seventh. Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School was recognized in Wyoming’s top five standout elementary schools due to its positive impact on economically disadvantaged students.
Sheridan Junior High School ranked third for Wyoming middle schools.
While not all ranking systems can be verified, niche.com utilizes an in-depth system looking at different measures for school success, Craft said.
Craft said this showed the cumulative effort of the school district to make students successful, from elementary through high school.
In other SCSD2 news:
• The Sheridan High School girls and boys indoor track and field teams were recognized for their achievements. The boys team had 12 state champions, 15 All-State athletes, five school records and two state records on the senior-led team, coach Taylor Kelting said.
• Dane Steel, an SHS sophomore, was recognized for his state champion and All-American statuses in wrestling. Steel, who participated in the National High School Coaches Association Tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in March, wrestled a 5-2 record, taking fifth place in the 145-pound bracket.
To qualify for the event, SHS wrestlers had to place in the Wyoming state tournament. Six Bronc wrestlers attended the event, but only Steel and junior Kolten Powers claimed All-American status. To achieve this title, a wrestler has to place in the top eight at the event.
Powers, who was not present at the board meeting, was recognized by coach Tyson Shatto for going 4-2 in the 113-pound category finishing in fourth place. Steel and Powers were the fifth and sixth Broncs to achieve All-American status at SHS.
"The Little Mermaid," the spring SHS play was recognized at the board meeting with a participation of more than 70 students spread out across six performances. Stephanie Zukowski, the play’s director, said this play was the first in a decade to be completely sold out at SHS. Three seniors were recognized; Bryce Allen, who played Prince Eric, Laurin Jensen, who played Ursula and Shayn Williams, who played King Triton.
Traci Turk, SCSD2 special services director, presented proposed policy changes concerning sick leave in relation to maternity/paternity leave at the board of trustees meeting. These changes include an increase from 45 sick leave days on scheduled work days following the birth or adoption of a child to 60 sick leave days to be used within the following 12 weeks. This proposal would allow 10 paid maternity/paternity leave days and no limit for spouses on the use of sick leave simultaneously. The current policy has no paid maternity/paternity leave and only allows spouses to use 10 days of sick leave simultaneously.
• The board approved SJHS heating, ventilation and air conditioning design plan. Troy Decker, SCSD 2 facilities director, recommended Associated Construction Engineering to design, bid and perform the construction project totaling $280,000.
• A bid for the replacement of SHS bleachers to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements was approved. The project will be taken over by Tut Construction Inc. and will cost $226,150 and decrease the seating from 1,652 to 1,596. First Federal Bank provided $250,000 for remodeling monies, which provided funds for HVAC, the bleacher project, basketball hoops and logos on the court, said Decker.
The SCSD2 board work session will be moved from May 16 to May 9.