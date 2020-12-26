Today

Mostly cloudy early then periods of showers this afternoon. High 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers diminishing this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.