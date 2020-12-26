SHERIDAN — While serving in the Navy, Mike Nickel had to ask himself a question: Why was Sheridan County on his mind even when overseas?
“I just felt lucky to have a place like Sheridan to go back to,” Nickel said. “The more I thought about it, the more I realized that it was a great place because there are so many people that give their time and resources back to the community.”
Since then, Nickel has been doing his part to make Sheridan County great — from coaching high school wrestling to volunteering with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce to serving on the Northern Wyoming Community College District board. On Dec. 15, he ended a 12-year tenure on the Sheridan County Commission.
Nick Siddle, chairman of the commission, said Nickel would be missed.
“He’s been an outstanding commissioner,” Siddle said. “He’s been very good to work with — very responsive to the Sheridan community and always put the Sheridan community first… He’s been a tremendous person to work with and a tremendous mentor for myself as I came on board, and we really appreciate all Mike has done for us over the years.”
For his part, Nickel said he was thankful for the opportunity to serve a community he loves.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the community,” Nickel said. “I want to thank everybody for the opportunity.”
While budgets have tightened and infrastructure has developed over the last 12 years, the county is still facing the same essential question it faced when he was first elected, Nickel said.
“The question is ‘What do we want Sheridan County to look like in the future?’” Nickel said. “That could look different to different people. It could be a good school system. It could be more recreation opportunities. Whatever the answer is, we need to protect, preserve and advance those things. And that’s a question we need to continue to ask as our county continues to grow.”
Nickel said he was especially proud of being “available and transparent” during his time on the commission.
“Hopefully, most of the time, I was a good listener and the decisions I made were informed decisions,” Nickel said.
During his time on the commission, Nickel also fought for the county’s interests on the Wyoming County Commissioners Association board, Siddle said.
“At the time when I started, there were some legislators thinking about doing away with funding for public health nursing,” Nickel said. “We knew how devastating that would be for our small communities, so we spent around two years coming up with three or four alternate financial plans. We ended up saving that funding, and everything worked out in the long run.”
Nickel said he wished he could lead the county through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, but felt the time was right to “refocus” his priorities. He plans to spend time traveling and visiting his grandchildren in Washington and Texas after leaving the commission.
“I’m not retiring, just refocusing,” Nickel said. “I will continue to find other ways to give back to this community.”
Nickel wished the best to his replacement Lonnie Wright and encouraged him to learn from his fellow commissioners.
“When you surround yourself with experienced people and you can discipline yourself to listen, you can gain a lot of knowledge,” Nickel said. “I’m certainly grateful that I was surrounded by such great talents in the county, and I’m thankful to them for making my job a little easier. Very little can be accomplished by one person on a five-person commission, but when you work as a team, you can really make a difference. Thankfully, we’ve had a really excellent team.”