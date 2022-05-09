Today

Partly cloudy and windy during the morning. Showers developing late. High 53F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High 67F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.