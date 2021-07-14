SHERIDAN — This year, bands on the north and south sides of a closed-off Main Street won’t be battling for dancers during Friday and Saturday night of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week. Instead, the battle of the bands will stretch far beyond Main Street.
No official street dance will be held this year, but the downtown stretch of Main Street will still close for bar, restaurant and brewery patrons to enjoy adult beverages while walking downtown. This year, though, it will not be accompanied by live music, at least in the immediate vicinity. Instead, bands will spread throughout the downtown area and beyond, even extending to Mydland Market off of Fifth Street near the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
With no bands comes no cover charge to enter the blocked-off downtown area. The music lands in familiar places — like Chancey Williams at The Pony Grill and Bar and Tris Munsick at Black Tooth Brewing Company — and closed-off street access will allow for swing dancing partners.
“Historically, representatives of the Beaver Creek Saloon, the Rainbow Bar and The Mint Bar have jointly obtained a various use permit to hold a street dance, and that’s been going on at least since the late 80s,” Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said. “This year, the owners of those establishments for reasons one would have to consult with them, have not applied for the various use permits.
“This decision was made in the last four weeks when we were notified of it,” Ringley continued.
Ringley said he and city support staff helping approve alcohol permits — to which 20 various use permits, including road closure requests, were filed by July 8 with the city of Sheridan — strongly encouraged businesses to include food options to help counteract the effects of alcohol on an individual's system. Grinnell Plaza will also remain closed to vehicle traffic Friday and Saturday nights until 2 a.m. to allow for food trucks wishing to participate in the evening downtown. Patrons wearing wristbands provided by the downtown alcohol establishments with plastic cups are allowed to enjoy drinks on the street and walk in the closed-off area throughout the night.
“This will accommodate the overflow from the bars and give everyone elbow room,” Ringley said. “It will allow patrons to enjoy the week without being crammed into a bar.”
The reason for not applying jointly for the street dance permit, scheduling bands and providing bouncers and paneling, though, remains uncertain.
“I want to go back to the Street Dance next year,” Beaver Creek Saloon owner and operator Toni Grant told The Sheridan Press Tuesday. “I don’t know why we didn’t do it this year.”
The Mint Bar manager Katherine Deeds said the same identification-checking system will occur in the alley next to the historic bar, with no access to those younger than 21. The alley won’t have live music this year, Deeds said, but enjoying the weekend nights of Rodeo Week in the alley date back to before the Street Dance.
“It’ll be fun,” Deeds said. “It’ll be like back in the old days when everyone (hung out) in the alley.”
Transportation and overindulging remain areas of focus for SPD, as no public, free transportation is planned to run between the downtown bars and the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. However, several taxi services remain available, as does Goose Creek Transit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and Sheridan Recreation District vans with drivers contracted by the SPD available for trips home from downtown bars Thursday through Saturday nights. Thursday and Friday nights, the vans will be parked on the 100 block of West Loucks Street, and on Friday and Saturday nights, they’ll be parked on Alger Street.
SPD and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office again will partner with Gillette law enforcement, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Cheyenne DUI van. A misconception that arose during the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association event in June was that the DUI van serves as a DUI checkpoint. Ringley confirmed that is not the case, and the van simply serves as a site to book arrestees into the Sheridan County Detention Center without filling up the book-in area at the actual facility.
While Goose Creek Transit will not be available for night activity, the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. fixed route drops off and picks up at Covey Run Apartments — a short distance from Mydland Market — at Sheridan Memorial Hospital near the fairgrounds and at the Big Horn Y directly across from the fairgrounds.