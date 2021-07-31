SHERIDAN — Nine local rising juniors and seniors attended the University of Wyoming's campus this summer with two separate sessions of UW's Summer High School Institute.
Tongue River High School's Julie Lovingood attended the program's June session, while Sheridan's Gingi Gonzalez, Annie Hoffman, Ella Hubert, Isabella Kennah, Lilliana Kerns, Catie Kuehl, Aidan Moran and Cameron Reckard attended the July session, which ends Saturday.
The students were selected from high schools across Wyoming. UW offers them an opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth, cultivate their leadership capabilities and measure their capacities and interests.
The first HSI session was June 6-26 for rising seniors who missed last year’s program. The current session, which began July 11 and concludes July 31, was for rising juniors.
During the educational program that exposes the students to college life, UW faculty members helped to conduct problem-centered classes ranging from stage production combat to DNA to robotics and criminal justice. Each student was enrolled in two college-style classes: a physical and natural world class and a human culture class, as well as an additional one-hour enrichment workshop held in the evenings.
During the three-week program, the rising juniors and seniors attended these classes four times a week, without the pressure of grades. The focus in these classes is centered on learning and critical thinking, rather than tests and homework, said Li Teng, HSI coordinator and UW Honors College advising manager.
The three-week experience also featured athletic activities, talent shows, picnics, dances, a whitewater rafting trip, random acts of kindness, guest speakers, attendance at local dance performances, visits to museums and enrichment excursions.
High school administrators, counselors and teachers guided students through the application process. Selections were based on an application letter, a personal statement, a letter of recommendation, academic performance and extracurricular activity involvement.