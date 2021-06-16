SHERIDAN — The deaths of nine more Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the residents of Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln and Sweetwater counties died between December and May, bringing the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness to 734.
The victims included an older Converse County man who died in December, an older Carbon County man who died earlier this month, a Fremont County man who died earlier this month and a Fremont County woman who died in May.
Other victims included an older Laramie County woman who died in May, an older Laramie County woman who died within the last week, an older Lincoln County woman who died in May, a Lincoln County man who also died in May and a Sweetwater County woman who died in May.
The announcement was made as health department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday was 437, the same as the count seen on Monday.