SHERIDAN — The Academics for All committee recognizes Daley Nissen, son of Troy and Jacqui Nissen, as this week’s Summit Award Winner. Nissen is a senior at Sheridan High School and has a 3.98 GPA. He has managed a rigorous academic schedule including numerous Advanced Placement and Sheridan College courses.
Nissen nominated SHS social studies teacher, Michael Thomas, as an outstanding educator.
“Mr. Thomas was a great coach for We the People, and he taught us so much about American government. AP Government was the best,” Nissen said. “Mr. Thomas encouraged us to draw our own opinions and not to take things at face value.”
Thomas shared similar favor for his student.
“Daley is very gifted in the academic setting at SHS, he sets high goals for himself and works hard until he achieves his goals. He is enthusiastic about learning and always willing to ask questions and help those around him. He is a team player and extremely responsible,” Thomas said. “Daley is curious and will take the initiative to learn more on his own time outside of class. He has the personal qualities of caring, creativity, intrinsic drive and an overall desire to become a lifelong learner.”
Nissen said his life motto is “treating people like people, with kindness and respect.”
“My parents have been my role models. They are really helpful people and are always willing to lend a hand,” Nissen said. “I try to help and be as involved as I can. It is nice to feel like you are helping and making a difference and feel needed somewhere.”
Nissen’s favorite subject is music and said his music teachers, Diane Knutson and Stephanie Zukowski, have impacted him with their high expectations and commitment to their students.
“Daley is one of the nicest, brightest and funniest students any teacher could hope to have in class,” said Knutson, a retired SHS band director. “He always brought a positive attitude to class and the room was warmer and kinder because he was in it.”
Likewise, Zukowski, SHS musical director, said Daley is an extraordinary human.
“His playful energy is contagious in the best way. He has a skill for taking care of others that is unique to his person,” Zukowski said. “As a musician and performer, he is eager to learn and grow by challenging himself and being open to feedback.”
This year, his schedule includes four music classes, during which he has enjoyed getting to know Mr. Rose and continuing to think more musically.
“Music is a language and it allows you to express ideas and concepts that would otherwise go unexpressed. It also makes the things we say out loud that much more meaningful,” Nissen said.
Nissen’s favorite performing activities are musical theater and playing jazz.
In addition to academic pursuits, Nissen keeps busy with activities in and out of school. His extra-curricular activities include We the People, Model United Nations, National Honor Society and the SHS musical.
He also participates in his church youth group and volunteers as a tech person and coffee cart barista. He has held several different part-time jobs. This past summer he was accepted to attend Wyoming Boys’ State but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Nissen will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next fall majoring in actuarial sciences.
“I always liked math, problem-solving and statistics and believe working in finance, business and risk management will be interesting,” he said.
While at UNL, he will be in the marching band and possibly join concert and jazz bands.
“I like to get things done and do what I enjoy,” he said.
Nissen believes the rigorous expectations at SHS have motivated him to set high standards for himself.
In 10 years, Nissen sees himself as a graduate of UNL with a good paying job. He plans to still be performing and making music as much as possible, even if only as a hobby.