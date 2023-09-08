SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commissioners have stopped proposed amendments to the rules and regulations of the Acme Special Planning Area in their tracks.
Sept. 7 marked the fifth public meeting related to the special planning area and the first since April to allow public comment. The May and July meetings were work sessions for the proposed amendments.
Sheridan County’s comprehensive plan in 2020 identified Acme as a special planning area. The designation recognized the area’s “unique economic development potential,” according to the comprehensive plan. The area is a roughly 700-acre area between Sheridan and Ranchester near Interstate 90. The Tongue River runs along and borders a portion of the special planning area. The area also encompasses privately and governmentally owned land.
During the two previous planning and zoning commission meetings, prohibited uses were the primary topic of conversation. The list of prohibited uses first presented by Sheridan County staff included 20 prohibited uses; after several amendments by planning and zoning commissioners to add and remove various uses to and from the list, it grew slightly to 21.
Planning and Zoning Commission Chair John Seely told those in attendance Thursday their comments during the meeting should relate to the proposed amendments to rules and regulations of the Acme Special Planning Area.
“We’ve heard in the past of the history and a lot of anecdotal types of things (about the Acme area),” Seely said.
On behalf of the Powder River Basin Resource Council, Robin Englehart-Bagley was critical of the proposed amendments.
“There are not effective buffers among the zones, and we fear it will be a free-for-all,” she said.
Englehart-Bagley added she believes other places in the county would allow for better facilitation of growth and development.
Planning and zoning commissioners did not make a motion to recommend the proposed rules and regulations amendments for the Acme Special Planning Area, and during discussion they said they felt the amendments had some shortcomings.
Commissioner John Best said he wished there had been more public input throughout the process, rather than merely accepting public comment.
Commissioner Jeff Wallack said he felt there wasn’t a majority opinion in favor of, or in opposition to, the proposed rules and regulation amendments.
“I think there’s too much dispute in the community right now on whether the special use district should go forward…” Wallack said.
Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver said he would expect the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners to receive a recommendation of the proposed amendments before they take any official action.
There was no discussion on whether the Planning and Zoning Commission would reconsider the proposed rules and regulations amendments at a future meeting, though the possibility to do so remains.