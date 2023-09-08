Editor's Note

The original version of this article incorrectly stated the Tongue River and Kleenburn Recreation Area are located within the Acme Special Planning Area; the river and recreation area border a portion of the Acme Special Planning Area. The online version has been updated to correct this information. The Press regrets this error.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commissioners have stopped proposed amendments to the rules and regulations of the Acme Special Planning Area in their tracks.

Sept. 7 marked the fifth public meeting related to the special planning area and the first since April to allow public comment. The May and July meetings were work sessions for the proposed amendments.

Tags

Recommended for you