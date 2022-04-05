SHERIDAN — Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett will not pursue charges against a man who fatally shot Leonard Laszlo, 46, in August 2021. Laszlo’s death, law enforcement officials said, was determined to be the result of reasonable self-defense.
Sheridan County law enforcement officials received reports of a shooting in the Bighorn Mountains shortly after midnight Aug. 5, 2021, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said in a press release shortly after the incident.
Upon arrival on the scene, deputies found Laszlo dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said. Two eyewitnesses to the shooting and the shooter were also present at the scene. All three were seasonal workers in the Bighorns, cooperated with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation and provided statements describing the incident.
The witnesses explained the shooting, which took place at the shooter’s residence, was the result of an altercation between Laszlo and the shooter, in which Laszlo was the aggressor, Dominguez said. After Laszlo pursued the shooter into the residence’s back bedroom — continuing to escalate the situation — the shooter fired a single shot from a handgun, resulting in Laszlo’s death.
“Early in the investigation, it was apparent that this was looking more like…self-defense,” Dominguez said.
Based on the initial investigation, Dominguez said investigators agreed the case was likely an incidence of self-defense. They decided not to arrest the shooter and told Bennett of their decision.
“I deferred to them…” Bennett said, “That doesn’t happen very often.”
SCSO, DCI and the state crime lab investigated further, conducting follow-up interviews and gathering additional information requested by Bennett, Dominguez said.
In the months since the incident, Bennett said she reviewed the evidence in the case three times, trying to determine whether to file charges.
All of the eyewitness statements matched, indicating it was self-defense, but the shooter could not provide a clear explanation of why he used deadly force, which gave Bennett pause and made her question whether the shooter’s actions were protected under the legal definition of self-defense.
But there was no evidence to the contrary — no witnesses or information indicated the shooting was not a case of self-defense — meaning there was no evidence the prosecution could present to prove the shooter’s guilt. Bennett has an ethical duty not to charge somebody who has no chance of being convicted.
“It’s hard to figure out what really happened…The fact is, I can’t get the story from the deceased,” Bennett said.
Bennett officially declined to prosecute the shooter in March. If her office receives any additional information, testimony or evidence in the case, Bennett said she may reconsider the declination.
Bennett said she had never agonized over a case so much in 22 years as a prosecutor.