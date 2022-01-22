SHERIDAN — With 60 pages and 14 recommendations, a recently completed housing study is giving local governments a lot to discuss.
While there is no clear timeline for when or if the recommendations will be implemented, discussion has already begun on the city and county level and will likely continue as the governments look to find solutions to the area’s housing shortage, according to Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner.
“There were a lot of great recommendations in the study, so the big question now from a city perspective is which of those recommendations we would like to pursue,” Sanner said. “So I will need to hash through those recommendations with the city council, and decide what our priorities are as a city.”
The housing study, which was co-funded by the city, county and the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority, includes a variety of suggestions, many of which — from introducing a sliding fee schedule based on unit size to developing a community land trust — will have to be discussed and decided at the city level, Sanner said. But the county and SEEDA are already mulling how they can help the city put the study’s recommendations into action.
For example, the county is considering the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act dollars for a joint city-county housing development, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said. Such a possibility will be discussed as soon as next month during the next meeting of the city/county ARPA committee, which is comprised of city councilors and county commissioners, along with Obermueller and Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae.
“A lot of the changes listed in the study have to be made at the city level,” Obermueller said. “We are just a partner in this process, but this issue definitely affects Sheridan County as a whole and our community as a whole, and we want to do what we can to help.”
Similarly, SEEDA is determining how they can help implement some of the study’s suggestions, Administrator Robert Briggs said. One potential item they can help with is the development of infrastructure for housing developments, which would lower the cost for prospective developers.
“As we look at creating more project-ready property in the community, there might be ways to collaborate with adjoining land owners to develop infrastructure that can be used by both businesses and housing developments,” Briggs said. “That is certainly something I will bring up to the SEEDA board as we go forward.”
The solution to the county’s housing shortage will likely be multifaceted, and there won’t be a “magic bullet,” Briggs said. The study predicts a major housing need — 990 additional housing units in the next decade. That kind of need will only be met if many people — local governments, developers and organizations like SEEDA — work together toward a common goal.
“Part of what was interesting to me in the study was the reinforcement that housing is multifaceted and requires the community working together,” Briggs said. “We need each one of our stakeholders working to their strengths and resources in order to reach a solution.”
The Sheridan County Housing Study can be read in its entirety at www.sheridancounty.com/housing-needs-assessment-2021/.